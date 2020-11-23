Brookfield Renewable Partners (NYSE:BEP) Coverage Initiated at Piper Sandler

Piper Sandler assumed coverage on shares of Brookfield Renewable Partners (NYSE:BEP) (TSE:BEP) in a report issued on Thursday, Anlyst Ratings reports. The brokerage issued a neutral rating and a $55.00 price target on the utilities provider’s stock.

A number of other brokerages also recently commented on BEP. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed a neutral rating and set a $70.00 price target on shares of Brookfield Renewable Partners in a research report on Tuesday, October 20th. Barclays raised their target price on Brookfield Renewable Partners from $54.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Friday, November 6th. Industrial Alliance Securities downgraded Brookfield Renewable Partners from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Monday, August 10th. Scotiabank raised their target price on Brookfield Renewable Partners from $44.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock a sector perform rating in a research report on Friday, September 25th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on Brookfield Renewable Partners from $48.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a market perform rating in a research report on Thursday, November 5th. Thirteen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $56.82.

Shares of BEP opened at $57.39 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92. The company has a market capitalization of $10.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -78.62 and a beta of 0.58. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $55.03 and a 200 day moving average of $49.67. Brookfield Renewable Partners has a 12 month low of $24.07 and a 12 month high of $64.94.

Brookfield Renewable Partners shares are set to split before the market opens on Monday, December 14th. The 3-2 split was announced on Wednesday, November 4th. The newly issued shares will be distributed to shareholders after the market closes on Friday, December 11th.

Brookfield Renewable Partners (NYSE:BEP) (TSE:BEP) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 9th. The utilities provider reported ($0.44) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.12) by ($0.32). Brookfield Renewable Partners had a negative net margin of 1.22% and a negative return on equity of 0.23%.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 31st. Investors of record on Monday, November 30th will be paid a dividend of $0.2893 per share. This represents a $1.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.02%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 27th.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of BEP. IFP Advisors Inc boosted its stake in Brookfield Renewable Partners by 154.7% during the third quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 512 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 311 shares during the period. Atticus Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in Brookfield Renewable Partners by 131.1% during the third quarter. Atticus Wealth Management LLC now owns 705 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 400 shares during the period. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Brookfield Renewable Partners during the third quarter valued at $53,000. Planned Solutions Inc. bought a new stake in Brookfield Renewable Partners during the third quarter valued at $53,000. Finally, Prospera Financial Services Inc bought a new stake in Brookfield Renewable Partners during the third quarter valued at $76,000. 51.89% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Brookfield Renewable Partners

Brookfield Renewable Partners L.P. owns a portfolio of renewable power generating facilities primarily in North America, Colombia, Brazil, Europe, India, and China. The company generates electricity through hydroelectric, wind, solar, cogeneration, and biomass sources. Its portfolio consists of approximately 19,000 megawatts of installed capacity.

