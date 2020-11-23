Canaccord Genuity Reaffirms “Not Rated” Rating for Jet2 plc (JET2.L) (LON:JET2)

Canaccord Genuity reaffirmed their not rated rating on shares of Jet2 plc (JET2.L) (LON:JET2) in a report issued on Thursday, AnalystRatings.net reports.

Jet2 plc (JET2.L) stock opened at GBX 1,333 ($17.42) on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 182.68, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a current ratio of 1.15. Jet2 plc has a twelve month low of GBX 620 ($8.10) and a twelve month high of GBX 1,433 ($18.72).

About Jet2 plc (JET2.L)

Jet2 plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in leisure travel business in the United Kingdom. The company operates scheduled holiday flights to leisure destinations in the Mediterranean, the Canary Islands, and European Leisure Cities. It is also involved in package holiday, passenger aircraft, charter aircraft, and non-ticket retail activities.

