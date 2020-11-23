Canaccord Genuity Reiterates “Buy” Rating for Atalaya Mining Plc (ATYM.L) (LON:ATYM)

Canaccord Genuity reaffirmed their buy rating on shares of Atalaya Mining Plc (ATYM.L) (LON:ATYM) in a report published on Thursday, Anlyst Ratings reports. The firm currently has a GBX 290 ($3.79) price objective on the stock.
LON ATYM opened at GBX 192 ($2.51) on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $211.50 million and a PE ratio of 7.08. Atalaya Mining Plc has a one year low of GBX 77 ($1.01) and a one year high of GBX 214 ($2.80). The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 176.56 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 163.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.61, a current ratio of 1.39 and a quick ratio of 1.08.
Atalaya Mining Plc (ATYM.L) Company Profile
