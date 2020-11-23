Canaccord Genuity Reiterates “Buy” Rating for Atalaya Mining Plc (ATYM.L) (LON:ATYM)

Canaccord Genuity reaffirmed their buy rating on shares of Atalaya Mining Plc (ATYM.L) (LON:ATYM) in a report published on Thursday, Anlyst Ratings reports. The firm currently has a GBX 290 ($3.79) price objective on the stock.

LON ATYM opened at GBX 192 ($2.51) on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $211.50 million and a PE ratio of 7.08. Atalaya Mining Plc has a one year low of GBX 77 ($1.01) and a one year high of GBX 214 ($2.80). The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 176.56 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 163.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.61, a current ratio of 1.39 and a quick ratio of 1.08.

Get Atalaya Mining Plc (ATYM.L) alerts:

Atalaya Mining Plc (ATYM.L) Company Profile

Atalaya Mining Plc, together with its subsidiaries, explores for and develops metal properties, primarily copper in Europe. The company holds interest in the Proyecto Riotinto project, an open-pit copper mine located in the Andalusia region of Spain. It produces copper concentrates, including silver by-products.

See Also: Street Name

Receive News & Ratings for Atalaya Mining Plc (ATYM.L) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Atalaya Mining Plc (ATYM.L) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.