Cannell Peter B & Co. Inc. Cuts Stake in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG)

Cannell Peter B & Co. Inc. trimmed its position in shares of The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG) by 0.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 65,608 shares of the company’s stock after selling 451 shares during the quarter. Cannell Peter B & Co. Inc.’s holdings in The Procter & Gamble were worth $9,119,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Newfound Research LLC purchased a new position in shares of The Procter & Gamble during the 3rd quarter worth $29,000. Costello Asset Management INC acquired a new position in The Procter & Gamble in the 2nd quarter valued at about $35,000. FAI Wealth Management grew its stake in The Procter & Gamble by 203.0% in the 2nd quarter. FAI Wealth Management now owns 303 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 203 shares during the last quarter. Sageworth Trust Co grew its stake in The Procter & Gamble by 1,875.0% in the 3rd quarter. Sageworth Trust Co now owns 395 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,000 after buying an additional 375 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Estate Counselors LLC acquired a new position in The Procter & Gamble in the 2nd quarter valued at about $47,000. 62.81% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other news, VP Valarie L. Sheppard sold 4,688 shares of The Procter & Gamble stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $138.28, for a total transaction of $648,256.64. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 26,704 shares in the company, valued at $3,692,629.12. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Carolyn M. Tastad sold 51,867 shares of The Procter & Gamble stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $142.94, for a total value of $7,413,868.98. Following the sale, the insider now owns 72,456 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,356,860.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 361,756 shares of company stock worth $51,606,008. Insiders own 0.70% of the company’s stock.

PG has been the topic of a number of research reports. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $128.00 price target on shares of The Procter & Gamble in a research note on Tuesday, October 20th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of The Procter & Gamble from $158.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 21st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on shares of The Procter & Gamble from $150.00 to $154.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 21st. Barclays restated a “buy” rating on shares of The Procter & Gamble in a research report on Sunday, August 2nd. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group increased their target price on shares of The Procter & Gamble from $153.00 to $166.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, October 12th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $144.50.

PG stock traded down $1.29 during trading on Monday, hitting $138.01. 175,136 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 8,156,732. The Procter & Gamble Company has a 1 year low of $94.34 and a 1 year high of $146.92. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $141.42 and its two-hundred day moving average is $129.85. The stock has a market cap of $345.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.63, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.53 and a beta of 0.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 0.85 and a quick ratio of 0.68.

The Procter & Gamble (NYSE:PG) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 20th. The company reported $1.63 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.42 by $0.21. The company had revenue of $19.32 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $18.38 billion. The Procter & Gamble had a net margin of 18.36% and a return on equity of 29.53%. The Procter & Gamble’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.37 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that The Procter & Gamble Company will post 5.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 16th. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 23rd were issued a dividend of $0.7907 per share. This represents a $3.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.29%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, October 22nd. The Procter & Gamble’s payout ratio is presently 61.72%.

The Procter & Gamble Company Profile

The Procter & Gamble Company provides branded consumer packaged goods to consumers in North and Latin America, Europe, the Asia Pacific, Greater China, India, the Middle East, and Africa. It operates in five segments: Beauty; Grooming; Health Care; Fabric & Home Care; and Baby, Feminine & Family Care.

