Cannell Peter B & Co. Inc. Grows Holdings in The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO)

Cannell Peter B & Co. Inc. increased its position in The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO) by 4.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 287,210 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 11,394 shares during the quarter. Cannell Peter B & Co. Inc.’s holdings in The Coca-Cola were worth $14,180,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in KO. Aspiriant LLC boosted its stake in The Coca-Cola by 5.2% in the 2nd quarter. Aspiriant LLC now owns 19,121 shares of the company’s stock worth $854,000 after purchasing an additional 950 shares during the period. AE Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in The Coca-Cola by 59.9% in the 2nd quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 327,510 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,633,000 after purchasing an additional 122,633 shares during the period. WealthTrust Axiom LLC boosted its stake in The Coca-Cola by 1.5% in the 2nd quarter. WealthTrust Axiom LLC now owns 21,779 shares of the company’s stock worth $973,000 after purchasing an additional 321 shares during the period. Motco boosted its stake in The Coca-Cola by 0.7% in the 3rd quarter. Motco now owns 230,352 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,372,000 after purchasing an additional 1,497 shares during the period. Finally, Raymond James Trust N.A. boosted its stake in The Coca-Cola by 28.6% in the 3rd quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 986,782 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,717,000 after purchasing an additional 219,463 shares during the period. 65.86% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several research analysts have weighed in on the company. UBS Group upped their price target on The Coca-Cola from $54.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 23rd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded The Coca-Cola from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $52.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, September 22nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their target price on The Coca-Cola from $54.00 to $57.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, October 23rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $52.88.

NYSE:KO traded down $0.32 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $52.35. 501,546 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 17,293,754. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $50.46 and its 200-day moving average is $48.05. The Coca-Cola Company has a 12-month low of $36.27 and a 12-month high of $60.13. The firm has a market capitalization of $226.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.43, a P/E/G ratio of 6.21 and a beta of 0.55. The company has a current ratio of 1.13, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.94.

The Coca-Cola (NYSE:KO) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 22nd. The company reported $0.55 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.46 by $0.09. The Coca-Cola had a return on equity of 41.37% and a net margin of 24.90%. The company had revenue of $8.65 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.37 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.56 EPS. The Coca-Cola’s quarterly revenue was down 9.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts expect that The Coca-Cola Company will post 1.88 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 1st will be paid a $0.41 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 30th. This represents a $1.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.13%. The Coca-Cola’s payout ratio is 77.73%.

In other The Coca-Cola news, Director David B. Weinberg sold 200,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.12, for a total value of $10,024,000.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 355,214 shares in the company, valued at $17,803,325.68. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director David B. Weinberg sold 100,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.65, for a total value of $5,265,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 355,214 shares in the company, valued at approximately $18,702,017.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 400,000 shares of company stock worth $20,264,000. Insiders own 1.01% of the company’s stock.

The Coca-Cola Company Profile

The Coca-Cola Company, a beverage company, manufactures, markets, and sells various nonalcoholic beverages worldwide. The company provides sparkling soft drinks; water, enhanced water, and sports drinks; juice, dairy, and plantÂ-based beverages; tea and coffee; and energy drinks. It also offers beverage concentrates and syrups, as well as fountain syrups to fountain retailers, such as restaurants and convenience stores.

