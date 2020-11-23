Cannell Peter B & Co. Inc. Has $15.99 Million Stock Holdings in Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC)

Cannell Peter B & Co. Inc. raised its position in shares of Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC) by 1.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 308,721 shares of the chip maker’s stock after buying an additional 3,205 shares during the period. Cannell Peter B & Co. Inc.’s holdings in Intel were worth $15,986,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of INTC. FAI Wealth Management increased its holdings in shares of Intel by 390.4% during the second quarter. FAI Wealth Management now owns 510 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 406 shares in the last quarter. Holloway Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Intel during the third quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Okabena Investment Services Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Intel during the second quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Demars Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Intel during the second quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Finally, Campbell Wealth Management bought a new stake in shares of Intel during the second quarter valued at approximately $74,000. 64.41% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several research firms have recently commented on INTC. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price target on shares of Intel from $60.00 to $55.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 23rd. ValuEngine raised shares of Intel from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on shares of Intel from $75.00 to $70.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 23rd. UBS Group decreased their price target on shares of Intel from $67.00 to $62.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 23rd. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities reaffirmed a “sell” rating and issued a $40.00 price objective (down from $45.00) on shares of Intel in a research note on Friday, October 23rd. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eighteen have issued a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $57.69.

INTC stock traded up $0.42 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $45.81. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 762,896 shares, compared to its average volume of 30,731,951. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 1.66 and a quick ratio of 1.24. Intel Co. has a twelve month low of $43.61 and a twelve month high of $69.29. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $48.84 and its 200 day moving average price is $53.68. The stock has a market capitalization of $186.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.02, a PEG ratio of 1.25 and a beta of 0.72.

Intel (NASDAQ:INTC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 22nd. The chip maker reported $1.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.10 by $0.01. Intel had a net margin of 28.10% and a return on equity of 29.44%. The firm had revenue of $18.33 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $18.26 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.42 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 4.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts expect that Intel Co. will post 4.89 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 1st. Stockholders of record on Saturday, November 7th will be given a $0.33 dividend. This represents a $1.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.88%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 6th. Intel’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 27.10%.

In related news, CEO Robert Holmes Swan bought 8,021 shares of Intel stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 28th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $44.96 per share, with a total value of $360,624.16. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 309,844 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,930,586.24. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, VP Kevin Thomas Mcbride sold 589 shares of Intel stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.96, for a total transaction of $26,481.44. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 14,486 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $651,290.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 7,837 shares of company stock valued at $371,360. Insiders own 0.04% of the company’s stock.

About Intel

Intel Corporation designs, manufactures, and sells essential technologies for the cloud, smart, and connected devices worldwide. The company operates through DCG, IOTG, Mobileye, NSG, PSG, CCG, and All Other segments. It offers platform products, such as central processing units and chipsets, and system-on-chip and multichip packages; and non-platform or adjacent products comprising accelerators, boards and systems, connectivity products, and memory and storage products.

