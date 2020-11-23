Cannell Peter B & Co. Inc. Has $29 Million Stock Position in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD)

Cannell Peter B & Co. Inc. lowered its stake in shares of The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD) by 17.5% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 104,432 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after selling 22,090 shares during the period. Cannell Peter B & Co. Inc.’s holdings in The Home Depot were worth $29,002,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of HD. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in The Home Depot by 2.4% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 9,255,927 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $1,728,173,000 after buying an additional 216,078 shares during the last quarter. Eastern Bank boosted its holdings in The Home Depot by 5.5% during the second quarter. Eastern Bank now owns 105,243 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $26,365,000 after buying an additional 5,448 shares during the last quarter. Norris Perne & French LLP MI boosted its holdings in The Home Depot by 1.6% during the second quarter. Norris Perne & French LLP MI now owns 58,830 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $14,737,000 after buying an additional 910 shares during the last quarter. M. Kraus & Co boosted its holdings in The Home Depot by 13.3% during the second quarter. M. Kraus & Co now owns 1,489 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $373,000 after buying an additional 175 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Spotlight Asset Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of The Home Depot by 100.0% during the 2nd quarter. Spotlight Asset Group Inc. now owns 2,708 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $678,000 after purchasing an additional 1,354 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.00% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:HD traded up $1.36 during trading on Monday, hitting $271.17. 121,048 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,825,574. The stock has a market cap of $290.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.93, a P/E/G ratio of 2.18 and a beta of 1.11. The Home Depot, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $140.63 and a fifty-two week high of $292.95. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $279.68 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $264.68.

The Home Depot (NYSE:HD) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 16th. The home improvement retailer reported $3.18 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.08 by $0.10. The Home Depot had a negative return on equity of 583.91% and a net margin of 9.91%. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.53 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that The Home Depot, Inc. will post 11.43 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 17th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 3rd will be issued a dividend of $1.50 per share. This represents a $6.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.21%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 2nd. The Home Depot’s payout ratio is presently 58.54%.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on HD shares. Gordon Haskett upgraded The Home Depot from an “accumulate” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $315.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 12th. Credit Suisse Group reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $300.00 price objective on shares of The Home Depot in a report on Monday, August 17th. Raymond James lifted their price objective on The Home Depot from $295.00 to $305.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 19th. Truist Financial lifted their price objective on The Home Depot from $240.00 to $300.00 in a report on Wednesday, August 12th. Finally, Loop Capital lifted their price objective on The Home Depot from $275.00 to $330.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 19th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-four have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The Home Depot has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $292.06.

In related news, EVP Matt Carey sold 50,478 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $276.43, for a total transaction of $13,953,633.54. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 62,735 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $17,341,836.05. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.26% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

The Home Depot, Inc operates as a home improvement retailer. It operates The Home Depot stores that sell various building materials, home improvement products, lawn and garden products, and dÃ©cor products, as well as provide installation, home maintenance, and professional service programs to do-it-yourself and professional customers.

