Cannell Peter B & Co. Inc. Sells 104 Shares of PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP)

Cannell Peter B & Co. Inc. cut its holdings in shares of PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP) by 0.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 165,801 shares of the company’s stock after selling 104 shares during the period. Cannell Peter B & Co. Inc.’s holdings in PepsiCo were worth $22,980,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ grew its position in PepsiCo by 2.8% in the 3rd quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ now owns 609,819 shares of the company’s stock worth $84,521,000 after purchasing an additional 16,895 shares in the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group Inc. grew its position in PepsiCo by 84.5% in the 3rd quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group Inc. now owns 3,917 shares of the company’s stock worth $543,000 after purchasing an additional 1,794 shares in the last quarter. Edgemoor Investment Advisors Inc. grew its position in PepsiCo by 7.4% in the 3rd quarter. Edgemoor Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 6,271 shares of the company’s stock worth $869,000 after purchasing an additional 433 shares in the last quarter. Essex Financial Services Inc. grew its position in PepsiCo by 21.4% in the 3rd quarter. Essex Financial Services Inc. now owns 26,123 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,621,000 after purchasing an additional 4,608 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Hexagon Capital Partners LLC bought a new stake in PepsiCo in the 3rd quarter worth about $462,000. 70.16% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on PEP shares. Truist increased their target price on shares of PepsiCo from $130.00 to $135.00 in a research report on Friday, October 2nd. Citigroup raised shares of PepsiCo from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the company from $148.00 to $169.00 in a research report on Monday, October 12th. UBS Group increased their target price on shares of PepsiCo from $140.00 to $146.00 in a research report on Friday, October 2nd. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of PepsiCo from $155.00 to $158.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, October 2nd. Finally, BidaskClub downgraded shares of PepsiCo from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, November 7th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $144.13.

In other PepsiCo news, CEO Kirk Tanner sold 12,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $136.81, for a total value of $1,710,125.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 95,645 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,085,192.45. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . Corporate insiders own 0.13% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ PEP traded down $0.80 on Monday, hitting $142.62. The stock had a trading volume of 109,277 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,224,156. PepsiCo, Inc. has a 52-week low of $101.42 and a 52-week high of $147.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.79, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a current ratio of 0.93. The company has a market capitalization of $198.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.24, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.90 and a beta of 0.57. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $139.58 and a 200-day moving average of $135.62.

PepsiCo (NASDAQ:PEP) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 1st. The company reported $1.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.49 by $0.17. PepsiCo had a net margin of 10.27% and a return on equity of 56.28%. The business had revenue of $18.09 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $17.24 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.56 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts anticipate that PepsiCo, Inc. will post 5.51 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 7th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 4th will be paid a $1.0225 dividend. This represents a $4.09 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.87%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 3rd. PepsiCo’s dividend payout ratio is presently 73.96%.

PepsiCo Profile

PepsiCo, Inc operates as a food and beverage company worldwide. The company operates through seven segments: FLNA, QFNA, PBNA, LatAm, Europe, AMESA, and APAC. It offers branded dips, cheese-flavored snacks, and tortillas, as well as corn, potato, and tortilla chips; cereals, rice, pasta, mixes and syrups, granola bars, grits, oat squares, oatmeal, rice cakes, simply granola, and side dishes; beverage concentrates, fountain syrups, and finished goods; ready-to-drink tea, coffee, and juices; and dairy products.

