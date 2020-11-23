Cannell Peter B & Co. Inc. Sells 378,811 Shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY)

Cannell Peter B & Co. Inc. lessened its holdings in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY) by 31.7% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 817,364 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 378,811 shares during the period. Bristol-Myers Squibb comprises 1.8% of Cannell Peter B & Co. Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 13th largest holding. Cannell Peter B & Co. Inc.’s holdings in Bristol-Myers Squibb were worth $49,279,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Fiduciary Planning LLC bought a new stake in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb during the third quarter worth $25,000. JCIC Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Bristol-Myers Squibb by 37.8% in the second quarter. JCIC Asset Management Inc. now owns 620 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 170 shares during the last quarter. HBC Financial Services PLLC boosted its holdings in Bristol-Myers Squibb by 166.7% in the second quarter. HBC Financial Services PLLC now owns 800 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $47,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. CVA Family Office LLC boosted its holdings in Bristol-Myers Squibb by 118.0% in the second quarter. CVA Family Office LLC now owns 1,090 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $64,000 after acquiring an additional 590 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JJJ Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in Bristol-Myers Squibb by 21.8% in the third quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 1,426 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $86,000 after acquiring an additional 255 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 64.80% of the company’s stock.

Get Bristol-Myers Squibb alerts:

Bristol-Myers Squibb stock traded down $0.44 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $61.17. The stock had a trading volume of 428,359 shares, compared to its average volume of 13,572,273. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $71.81 and its 200-day simple moving average is $81.00. Bristol-Myers Squibb has a 1-year low of $45.76 and a 1-year high of $68.34. The stock has a market capitalization of $139.40 billion, a P/E ratio of -560.04, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.07 and a beta of 0.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 1.58 and a current ratio of 1.67.

Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 10th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.49 by $0.14. Bristol-Myers Squibb had a positive return on equity of 27.48% and a negative net margin of 0.11%. The business had revenue of $10.54 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.33 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.17 EPS. Bristol-Myers Squibb’s revenue for the quarter was up 75.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Bristol-Myers Squibb will post 6.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 2nd. Investors of record on Friday, October 2nd were given a $0.45 dividend. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.94%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, October 1st. Bristol-Myers Squibb’s dividend payout ratio is presently 38.38%.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on BMY shares. Guggenheim upgraded Bristol-Myers Squibb from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $70.00 price target on the stock in a report on Monday, October 19th. Raymond James reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb in a research note on Friday, September 25th. Sanford C. Bernstein reissued a “market perform” rating and issued a $72.00 target price on shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb in a research note on Tuesday, November 10th. Societe Generale raised Bristol-Myers Squibb from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $76.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Monday, November 16th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on Bristol-Myers Squibb from $74.00 to $78.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, October 16th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $73.69.

In related news, CEO Giovanni Caforio sold 39,840 shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.70, for a total value of $2,497,968.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 445,584 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $27,938,116.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 0.14% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Bristol-Myers Squibb Company Profile

Bristol-Myers Squibb Company discovers, develops, licenses, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells biopharmaceutical products worldwide. It offers products in the following therapeutic classes: hematology, oncology, cardiovascular, and immunology. The company's products include Opdivo, a biological product for anti-cancer indications; Eliquis, an oral inhibitor targeted at stroke prevention in adult patients with non-valvular atrial fibrillation, and the prevention and treatment of venous thromboembolic disorders; and Orencia, a biological product for adult patients with active RA and prostate-specific antigen, as well as reducing signs and symptoms in pediatric patients with active polyarticular juvenile idiopathic arthritis.

Recommended Story: NASDAQ

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BMY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY).

Receive News & Ratings for Bristol-Myers Squibb Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bristol-Myers Squibb and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.