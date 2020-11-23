Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT) Shares Purchased by RB Capital Management LLC

RB Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT) by 1.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 5,715 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 72 shares during the quarter. RB Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Caterpillar were worth $877,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Demars Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in Caterpillar during the 2nd quarter worth $28,000. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC increased its stake in Caterpillar by 317.2% in the third quarter. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC now owns 242 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 184 shares during the period. JJJ Advisors Inc. increased its stake in Caterpillar by 149.0% in the third quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 249 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 149 shares during the period. RMR Wealth Builders acquired a new position in Caterpillar in the second quarter valued at $44,000. Finally, Keebeck Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Caterpillar in the second quarter valued at $47,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 59.87% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE CAT traded up $2.58 on Monday, hitting $174.81. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 217,633 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,033,754. Caterpillar Inc. has a 12-month low of $87.50 and a 12-month high of $176.37. The company has a market capitalization of $93.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.92, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.65 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.74, a current ratio of 1.54 and a quick ratio of 1.08. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $162.95 and a 200-day moving average of $140.07.

Caterpillar (NYSE:CAT) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 27th. The industrial products company reported $1.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.15 by $0.19. Caterpillar had a net margin of 7.60% and a return on equity of 25.24%. The company had revenue of $9.88 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.78 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.66 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 22.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts expect that Caterpillar Inc. will post 5.41 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 20th. Shareholders of record on Monday, October 26th were issued a $1.03 dividend. This represents a $4.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.36%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, October 23rd. Caterpillar’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 37.25%.

A number of research analysts have commented on the stock. Sanford C. Bernstein assumed coverage on shares of Caterpillar in a research note on Tuesday, September 22nd. They issued a “market perform” rating on the stock. Oppenheimer assumed coverage on shares of Caterpillar in a research note on Sunday, August 2nd. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Caterpillar from $120.00 to $122.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 28th. Citigroup lifted their price objective on shares of Caterpillar from $150.00 to $175.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 17th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on shares of Caterpillar from $150.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 28th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. Caterpillar has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $149.95.

In other news, insider Denise C. Johnson sold 8,894 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $175.00, for a total value of $1,556,450.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 48,923 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,561,525. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CAO Gary Michael Marvel sold 6,498 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $154.39, for a total transaction of $1,003,226.22. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 2,180 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $336,570.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 35,154 shares of company stock worth $5,631,946 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

Caterpillar Inc manufactures and sells construction and mining equipment, diesel and natural gas engines, and industrial gas turbines. Its Construction Industries segment offers asphalt pavers, compactors, cold planers, feller bunchers, harvesters, motorgraders, pipelayers, road reclaimers, skidders, telehandlers, and utility vehicles; backhoe, knuckleboom, compact track, multi-terrain, skid steer, and track-type loaders; forestry and wheel excavators; and site prep and track-type tractors.

