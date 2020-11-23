Chindata Group (NYSE:CD) Now Covered by Analysts at Smith Barney Citigroup

Smith Barney Citigroup started coverage on shares of Chindata Group (NYSE:CD) in a report released on Monday, The Fly reports. The firm set a “buy” rating and a $20.00 price target on the stock. Smith Barney Citigroup’s target price would suggest a potential upside of 29.12% from the company’s previous close.

CD has been the topic of a number of other reports. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell started coverage on shares of Chindata Group in a research report on Monday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $20.00 price objective on the stock. Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on shares of Chindata Group in a research report on Friday, October 30th. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of Chindata Group in a research report on Monday, November 2nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $17.60 target price on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on shares of Chindata Group in a research report on Monday, October 26th. They set an “overweight” rating on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $19.20.

NYSE:CD traded up $0.04 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $15.49. The stock had a trading volume of 19,544 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,099,559. Chindata Group has a 12-month low of $13.12 and a 12-month high of $16.88.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Chindata Group in the 3rd quarter worth about $276,000. Voloridge Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Chindata Group in the 3rd quarter worth about $162,000. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Chindata Group in the 3rd quarter worth about $5,465,000. Point72 Europe London LLP purchased a new stake in shares of Chindata Group in the 3rd quarter worth about $325,000. Finally, Sylebra Capital Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Chindata Group in the 3rd quarter worth about $41,642,000.

Chindata Group Company Profile

Chindata Group Holdings Limited provides carrier-neutral hyper scale data center solutions in China, India, and Southeast Asia markets. It offers colocation and managed, energy procurement and transmission, infrastructure, and IT and network services. The company was formerly known as BCPE Bridge Stack Limited and changed its name to Chindata Group Holdings Limited in April 2020.

