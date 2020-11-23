CIBC Upgrades Bank of Montreal (NYSE:BMO) to Outperformer

CIBC upgraded shares of Bank of Montreal (NYSE:BMO) (TSE:BMO) to an outperformer rating in a report published on Thursday, Stock Target Advisor reports. CIBC currently has $108.00 target price on the bank’s stock, up from their previous target price of $95.00.

Several other research firms have also issued reports on BMO. ValuEngine raised shares of Bank of Montreal from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Friday, October 23rd. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on shares of Bank of Montreal from $83.00 to $87.00 and gave the stock a sector perform rating in a report on Wednesday, November 18th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on shares of Bank of Montreal from $75.00 to $81.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Wednesday, August 26th. Desjardins reaffirmed a hold rating on shares of Bank of Montreal in a report on Monday, August 10th. Finally, Bank of America upgraded shares of Bank of Montreal to a neutral rating and set a $88.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $81.70.

Shares of BMO stock opened at $71.34 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $46.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.72, a PEG ratio of 2.46 and a beta of 1.20. The company’s 50 day moving average is $62.75 and its 200 day moving average is $57.05. The company has a quick ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. Bank of Montreal has a 52-week low of $38.31 and a 52-week high of $79.93.

Bank of Montreal (NYSE:BMO) (TSE:BMO) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 25th. The bank reported $1.85 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.17 by $0.68. Bank of Montreal had a net margin of 12.98% and a return on equity of 10.93%. The company had revenue of $6 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.94 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $2.38 earnings per share. Bank of Montreal’s revenue was up 3.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that Bank of Montreal will post 5.36 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, November 26th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 2nd will be issued a $0.79 dividend. This represents a $3.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.43%. This is an increase from Bank of Montreal’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.76. The ex-dividend date is Friday, October 30th. Bank of Montreal’s dividend payout ratio is presently 44.79%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Cerebellum GP LLC acquired a new position in shares of Bank of Montreal in the 2nd quarter valued at about $31,000. Biltmore Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Bank of Montreal in the third quarter worth approximately $35,000. Private Advisor Group LLC acquired a new position in Bank of Montreal in the second quarter worth approximately $53,000. JNBA Financial Advisors acquired a new position in Bank of Montreal in the second quarter worth approximately $84,000. Finally, Banque Cantonale Vaudoise acquired a new position in Bank of Montreal in the second quarter worth approximately $101,000. 32.84% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Bank of Montreal provides diversified financial services primarily in North America. It operates through three groups: Personal and Commercial Banking, BMO Wealth Management, and BMO Capital Markets. The company's personal banking products and services include checking and savings accounts, credit cards, mortgages, and financial and investment advice services; and commercial banking products and services comprise business deposit accounts, commercial credit cards, business loans and commercial mortgages, cash management solutions, foreign exchange, and specialized banking programs for small business and commercial banking customers.

