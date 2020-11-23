Cintas Co. (NASDAQ:CTAS) Shares Sold by RB Capital Management LLC

RB Capital Management LLC lowered its position in shares of Cintas Co. (NASDAQ:CTAS) by 2.9% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 2,928 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 88 shares during the period. RB Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Cintas were worth $985,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in CTAS. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in Cintas by 35.8% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 321,650 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $55,717,000 after buying an additional 84,821 shares during the period. BBVA USA Bancshares Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Cintas during the 2nd quarter worth $224,000. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC lifted its position in shares of Cintas by 21.7% during the 2nd quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 20,682 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $5,509,000 after purchasing an additional 3,694 shares during the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP lifted its position in shares of Cintas by 83.3% during the 2nd quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 165 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Gulf International Bank UK Ltd lifted its position in shares of Cintas by 0.6% during the 2nd quarter. Gulf International Bank UK Ltd now owns 20,526 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $5,467,000 after purchasing an additional 125 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 61.68% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CFO J. Michael Hansen sold 67,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $345.45, for a total value of $23,145,150.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 513 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $177,215.85. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Joseph Scaminace sold 7,955 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $363.15, for a total transaction of $2,888,858.25. Corporate insiders own 15.80% of the company’s stock.

CTAS has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price objective on shares of Cintas from $365.00 to $400.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 1st. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on shares of Cintas from $347.00 to $360.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 24th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on shares of Cintas from $288.00 to $323.00 in a research note on Thursday, September 24th. Argus initiated coverage on shares of Cintas in a research note on Thursday, October 1st. They set a “buy” rating and a $360.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Oppenheimer restated a “hold” rating on shares of Cintas in a research note on Wednesday, September 23rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Cintas has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $294.36.

CTAS stock traded down $3.64 on Monday, hitting $358.21. 14,764 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 645,254. Cintas Co. has a twelve month low of $154.33 and a twelve month high of $369.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 2.44 and a quick ratio of 1.99. The business’s fifty day moving average is $341.39 and its two-hundred day moving average is $299.76. The stock has a market capitalization of $37.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.71, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.09 and a beta of 1.54.

Cintas (NASDAQ:CTAS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, September 23rd. The business services provider reported $2.78 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.13 by $0.65. Cintas had a net margin of 13.18% and a return on equity of 27.90%. The firm had revenue of $1.75 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.69 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $2.32 earnings per share. Cintas’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that Cintas Co. will post 9.07 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 4th. Investors of record on Friday, November 6th will be given a dividend of $0.70 per share. This is a positive change from Cintas’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.64. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 5th. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.78%. Cintas’s dividend payout ratio is 43.28%.

Cintas Company Profile

Cintas Corporation provides corporate identity uniforms and related business services primarily in North America, Latin America, Europe, and Asia. It operates through Uniform Rental and Facility Services and First Aid and Safety Services segments. The company rents and services uniforms and other garments, including flame resistant clothing, mats, mops and shop towels, and other ancillary items; and provides restroom cleaning services and supplies, and carpet and tile cleaning services, as well as sells uniforms.

