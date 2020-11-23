Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) Holdings Lowered by RB Capital Management LLC

RB Capital Management LLC trimmed its stake in shares of Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) by 11.5% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 14,574 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock after selling 1,899 shares during the quarter. RB Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Cisco Systems were worth $562,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CSCO. Cedar Brook Financial Partners LLC increased its position in shares of Cisco Systems by 3.3% in the second quarter. Cedar Brook Financial Partners LLC now owns 6,712 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $313,000 after purchasing an additional 216 shares during the period. Ferris Capital LLC grew its position in Cisco Systems by 2.3% in the second quarter. Ferris Capital LLC now owns 10,113 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $472,000 after acquiring an additional 224 shares during the last quarter. Armbruster Capital Management Inc. grew its position in Cisco Systems by 3.2% in the second quarter. Armbruster Capital Management Inc. now owns 7,277 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $339,000 after acquiring an additional 227 shares during the last quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc grew its position in Cisco Systems by 0.5% in the second quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 49,129 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $2,291,000 after acquiring an additional 230 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Brighton Jones LLC grew its position in Cisco Systems by 0.7% in the second quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 36,992 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,725,000 after acquiring an additional 242 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 63.55% of the company’s stock.

CSCO traded up $0.68 during trading on Monday, reaching $41.65. 1,095,515 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 25,845,021. The company’s 50-day moving average is $38.83 and its two-hundred day moving average is $42.85. The company has a market cap of $173.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.69, a P/E/G ratio of 2.15 and a beta of 0.87. The company has a quick ratio of 1.54, a current ratio of 1.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. Cisco Systems, Inc. has a 12-month low of $32.40 and a 12-month high of $50.28.

Cisco Systems (NASDAQ:CSCO) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 12th. The network equipment provider reported $0.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.70 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $11.93 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.85 billion. Cisco Systems had a return on equity of 32.64% and a net margin of 21.76%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 9.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.84 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Cisco Systems, Inc. will post 2.86 earnings per share for the current year.

CSCO has been the topic of several research reports. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “buy” rating and set a $49.00 price target on shares of Cisco Systems in a report on Friday, November 13th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $45.00 price target on Cisco Systems and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, November 13th. ValuEngine cut Cisco Systems from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, October 1st. New Street Research upgraded Cisco Systems from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $60.00 price target on the stock in a report on Friday, November 13th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on Cisco Systems from $36.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, November 13th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have assigned a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Cisco Systems currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $47.54.

In other Cisco Systems news, CEO Charles Robbins sold 242,774 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.04, for a total value of $9,963,444.96. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Maria Martinez sold 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.97, for a total value of $163,880.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 340,007 shares of company stock worth $14,047,269 in the last three months. 0.02% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Cisco Systems, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells Internet Protocol based networking and other products related to the communications and information technology industry in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, Japan, and China. It provides infrastructure platforms, including networking technologies of switching, routing, wireless, and data center products that are designed to work together to deliver networking capabilities, and transport and/or store data.

