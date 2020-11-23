Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) Shares Acquired by Aua Capital Management LLC

Aua Capital Management LLC increased its position in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) by 28.5% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 6,402 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock after buying an additional 1,421 shares during the period. Aua Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Cisco Systems were worth $252,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. FNY Investment Advisers LLC increased its position in shares of Cisco Systems by 79,900.0% in the third quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC now owns 800 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 799 shares in the last quarter. Emerald Advisers LLC acquired a new position in shares of Cisco Systems in the second quarter worth about $38,000. Ovata Capital Management Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Cisco Systems in the second quarter worth about $44,000. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Cisco Systems by 32.0% in the second quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,356 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $63,000 after buying an additional 329 shares during the period. Finally, West Bancorporation Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Cisco Systems by 30.5% in the second quarter. West Bancorporation Inc. now owns 1,425 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $66,000 after buying an additional 333 shares during the period. 63.55% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Cisco Systems alerts:

Cisco Systems stock traded up $0.46 during trading on Monday, hitting $41.43. The stock had a trading volume of 663,789 shares, compared to its average volume of 25,845,021. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $38.83 and its two-hundred day moving average is $42.85. Cisco Systems, Inc. has a 1 year low of $32.40 and a 1 year high of $50.28. The stock has a market cap of $173.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.69, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.15 and a beta of 0.87. The company has a quick ratio of 1.54, a current ratio of 1.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25.

Cisco Systems (NASDAQ:CSCO) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 12th. The network equipment provider reported $0.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.70 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $11.93 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.85 billion. Cisco Systems had a return on equity of 32.64% and a net margin of 21.76%. The business’s revenue was down 9.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.84 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Cisco Systems, Inc. will post 2.86 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, EVP Irving Tan sold 47,887 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.09, for a total value of $2,015,563.83. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Maria Martinez sold 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.97, for a total value of $163,880.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 340,007 shares of company stock valued at $14,047,269 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.02% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have commented on the stock. Citigroup cut shares of Cisco Systems from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $48.00 to $43.00 in a report on Monday, October 12th. UBS Group began coverage on shares of Cisco Systems in a research note on Wednesday, September 23rd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $41.00 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Cisco Systems from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $50.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Monday, August 10th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $45.00 price objective on shares of Cisco Systems and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, November 13th. Finally, Morgan Stanley restated a “buy” rating and issued a $54.00 price objective on shares of Cisco Systems in a research note on Thursday, August 13th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have assigned a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Cisco Systems has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $47.54.

Cisco Systems Profile

Cisco Systems, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells Internet Protocol based networking and other products related to the communications and information technology industry in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, Japan, and China. It provides infrastructure platforms, including networking technologies of switching, routing, wireless, and data center products that are designed to work together to deliver networking capabilities, and transport and/or store data.

Further Reading: What is Compound Annual Growth Rate (CAGR)?



Receive News & Ratings for Cisco Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cisco Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.