Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) Shares Bought by Bellevue Asset Management LLC

Bellevue Asset Management LLC raised its stake in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) by 14.0% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 43,185 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock after buying an additional 5,300 shares during the period. Cisco Systems accounts for approximately 1.2% of Bellevue Asset Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 20th largest position. Bellevue Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Cisco Systems were worth $1,701,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of CSCO. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System increased its holdings in shares of Cisco Systems by 17.9% during the 3rd quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 215,000 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $8,469,000 after buying an additional 32,700 shares during the last quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund purchased a new stake in Cisco Systems in the second quarter valued at $4,865,000. Community Bank N.A. lifted its stake in shares of Cisco Systems by 4.7% in the 2nd quarter. Community Bank N.A. now owns 173,051 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $8,070,000 after purchasing an additional 7,830 shares during the last quarter. Davy Global Fund Management Ltd grew its holdings in shares of Cisco Systems by 4.6% during the 3rd quarter. Davy Global Fund Management Ltd now owns 91,961 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $3,622,000 after purchasing an additional 4,055 shares during the period. Finally, Meridian Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of Cisco Systems by 68.2% during the 3rd quarter. Meridian Wealth Management LLC now owns 17,392 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $684,000 after purchasing an additional 7,055 shares during the last quarter. 63.55% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

CSCO has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $54.00 target price on shares of Cisco Systems in a research note on Thursday, August 13th. Wolfe Research cut shares of Cisco Systems from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating and set a $42.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Friday, September 18th. William Blair reiterated a “market perform” rating on shares of Cisco Systems in a report on Thursday, August 13th. UBS Group assumed coverage on Cisco Systems in a research report on Wednesday, September 23rd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $41.00 price target for the company. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $49.00 price objective on shares of Cisco Systems in a research note on Friday, November 13th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have given a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Cisco Systems has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $47.54.

In other news, EVP Irving Tan sold 47,887 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.09, for a total value of $2,015,563.83. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, CEO Charles Robbins sold 242,774 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.04, for a total value of $9,963,444.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last three months, insiders have sold 340,007 shares of company stock worth $14,047,269. 0.02% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

NASDAQ:CSCO traded up $0.37 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $41.34. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 628,787 shares, compared to its average volume of 25,845,021. Cisco Systems, Inc. has a 52-week low of $32.40 and a 52-week high of $50.28. The company has a current ratio of 1.59, a quick ratio of 1.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. The stock has a market capitalization of $173.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.69, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.15 and a beta of 0.87. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $38.83 and a 200-day moving average of $42.85.

Cisco Systems (NASDAQ:CSCO) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 12th. The network equipment provider reported $0.76 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.70 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $11.93 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.85 billion. Cisco Systems had a return on equity of 32.64% and a net margin of 21.76%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 9.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.84 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Cisco Systems, Inc. will post 2.86 earnings per share for the current year.

Cisco Systems, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells Internet Protocol based networking and other products related to the communications and information technology industry in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, Japan, and China. It provides infrastructure platforms, including networking technologies of switching, routing, wireless, and data center products that are designed to work together to deliver networking capabilities, and transport and/or store data.

