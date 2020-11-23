Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA) Shares Acquired by Aua Capital Management LLC

Aua Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA) by 279.4% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,328 shares of the cable giant’s stock after acquiring an additional 978 shares during the quarter. Aua Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Comcast were worth $61,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Westside Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Comcast by 4.0% during the third quarter. Westside Investment Management Inc. now owns 19,619 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $907,000 after buying an additional 750 shares during the period. Fulton Bank N. A. increased its position in shares of Comcast by 16.5% in the third quarter. Fulton Bank N. A. now owns 12,010 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $556,000 after acquiring an additional 1,698 shares in the last quarter. Zweig DiMenna Associates LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Comcast by 6.8% during the third quarter. Zweig DiMenna Associates LLC now owns 103,358 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $4,781,000 after purchasing an additional 6,607 shares during the period. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ boosted its holdings in shares of Comcast by 0.6% during the second quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ now owns 887,641 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $34,601,000 after purchasing an additional 5,727 shares during the period. Finally, Old Port Advisors lifted its stake in Comcast by 3.2% in the third quarter. Old Port Advisors now owns 12,282 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $568,000 after acquiring an additional 383 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.42% of the company’s stock.

Get Comcast alerts:

Shares of CMCSA stock traded up $0.79 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $49.96. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 609,651 shares, compared to its average volume of 21,882,604. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $45.39 and its 200-day simple moving average is $42.55. Comcast Co. has a 12-month low of $31.70 and a 12-month high of $50.38. The company has a quick ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20. The firm has a market capitalization of $224.97 billion, a PE ratio of 22.01, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.00 and a beta of 0.93.

Comcast (NASDAQ:CMCSA) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The cable giant reported $0.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.51 by $0.14. The company had revenue of $25.53 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $24.73 billion. Comcast had a net margin of 9.90% and a return on equity of 15.45%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.79 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Comcast Co. will post 2.52 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 27th. Investors of record on Wednesday, January 6th will be given a dividend of $0.23 per share. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.84%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, January 5th. Comcast’s payout ratio is presently 29.39%.

A number of research firms have issued reports on CMCSA. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on shares of Comcast from $47.00 to $53.00 in a research note on Monday, August 3rd. Smith Barney Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of Comcast from $52.00 to $54.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 10th. Pivotal Research boosted their target price on shares of Comcast from $52.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 16th. BidaskClub lowered shares of Comcast from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, October 3rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Comcast from $49.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, October 16th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $49.90.

Comcast Profile

Comcast Corporation operates as a media and technology company worldwide. It operates through Cable Communications, Cable Networks, Broadcast Television, Filmed Entertainment, Theme Parks, and Sky segments. The Cable Communications segment offers cable services, including high-speed Internet, video, voice, wireless, and security and automation services to residential and business customers under the Xfinity brand; and advertising services.

Featured Story: Short Selling Stocks and Day Traders



Receive News & Ratings for Comcast Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Comcast and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.