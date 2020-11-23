Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA) Shares Sold by RB Capital Management LLC

RB Capital Management LLC cut its holdings in shares of Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA) by 2.7% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 10,182 shares of the cable giant’s stock after selling 279 shares during the period. RB Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Comcast were worth $466,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in CMCSA. Nordea Investment Management AB lifted its stake in Comcast by 89.5% during the second quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 41,467,038 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $1,581,552,000 after purchasing an additional 19,581,216 shares during the last quarter. Egerton Capital UK LLP acquired a new stake in Comcast during the third quarter valued at approximately $511,715,000. Viking Global Investors LP lifted its stake in Comcast by 59.3% during the second quarter. Viking Global Investors LP now owns 28,523,676 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $1,111,853,000 after purchasing an additional 10,620,893 shares during the last quarter. Trian Fund Management L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Comcast during the second quarter valued at approximately $279,058,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in shares of Comcast by 8.8% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 32,925,320 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $1,131,972,000 after acquiring an additional 2,651,445 shares during the period. 75.42% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on CMCSA shares. Benchmark boosted their price target on shares of Comcast from $54.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 22nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Comcast from $49.00 to $57.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, October 16th. Barclays upped their price objective on shares of Comcast from $46.00 to $48.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, October 16th. Smith Barney Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of Comcast from $52.00 to $54.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 10th. Finally, Pivotal Research boosted their target price on shares of Comcast from $52.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 16th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $49.90.

Comcast stock traded up $0.63 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $49.80. The company had a trading volume of 854,444 shares, compared to its average volume of 21,882,604. The company has a quick ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20. Comcast Co. has a 52 week low of $31.70 and a 52 week high of $50.38. The company has a 50 day moving average of $45.39 and a 200-day moving average of $42.55. The firm has a market cap of $224.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.01, a PEG ratio of 2.00 and a beta of 0.93.

Comcast (NASDAQ:CMCSA) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The cable giant reported $0.65 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.51 by $0.14. Comcast had a net margin of 9.90% and a return on equity of 15.45%. The firm had revenue of $25.53 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $24.73 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.79 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 4.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts predict that Comcast Co. will post 2.52 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 27th. Investors of record on Wednesday, January 6th will be given a dividend of $0.23 per share. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.85%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, January 5th. Comcast’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 29.39%.

Comcast Corporation operates as a media and technology company worldwide. It operates through Cable Communications, Cable Networks, Broadcast Television, Filmed Entertainment, Theme Parks, and Sky segments. The Cable Communications segment offers cable services, including high-speed Internet, video, voice, wireless, and security and automation services to residential and business customers under the Xfinity brand; and advertising services.

