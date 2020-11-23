Comparing SilverCrest Metals (SILV) & The Competition

SilverCrest Metals (NYSE: SILV) is one of 102 public companies in the “Gold & silver ores” industry, but how does it compare to its rivals? We will compare SilverCrest Metals to similar companies based on the strength of its institutional ownership, valuation, dividends, earnings, analyst recommendations, risk and profitability.

Profitability

This table compares SilverCrest Metals and its rivals’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets SilverCrest Metals N/A -30.98% -29.27% SilverCrest Metals Competitors -26.71% -11.30% -0.54%

This is a summary of recent ratings and target prices for SilverCrest Metals and its rivals, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score SilverCrest Metals 0 1 0 0 2.00 SilverCrest Metals Competitors 741 2847 2656 96 2.33

SilverCrest Metals currently has a consensus target price of $15.50, suggesting a potential upside of 77.96%. As a group, “Gold & silver ores” companies have a potential upside of 41.35%. Given SilverCrest Metals’ higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe SilverCrest Metals is more favorable than its rivals.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

39.3% of SilverCrest Metals shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 26.2% of shares of all “Gold & silver ores” companies are owned by institutional investors. 4.1% of SilverCrest Metals shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 8.1% of shares of all “Gold & silver ores” companies are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares SilverCrest Metals and its rivals gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio SilverCrest Metals N/A -$44.67 million -17.42 SilverCrest Metals Competitors $1.10 billion $90.11 million 39.22

SilverCrest Metals’ rivals have higher revenue and earnings than SilverCrest Metals. SilverCrest Metals is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than its rivals, indicating that it is currently more affordable than other companies in its industry.

Volatility & Risk

SilverCrest Metals has a beta of 1.08, meaning that its stock price is 8% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, SilverCrest Metals’ rivals have a beta of 1.16, meaning that their average stock price is 16% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

SilverCrest Metals rivals beat SilverCrest Metals on 10 of the 13 factors compared.

About SilverCrest Metals

SilverCrest Metals Inc. acquires, explores for, and develops precious metal properties in Mexico. It primarily explores for silver and gold properties. The company's principal property is the Las Chispas project that consists of 28 concessions totaling of 1400.96 hectares located in Sonora, Mexico. SilverCrest Metals Inc. was incorporated in 2015 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

