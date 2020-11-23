Concentric Wealth Management LLC Purchases 786 Shares of iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWN)

Concentric Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWN) by 1.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 79,658 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 786 shares during the period. iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF accounts for approximately 3.4% of Concentric Wealth Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its biggest position. Concentric Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF were worth $7,912,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. South State CORP. bought a new stake in iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF during the third quarter worth about $70,000. Managed Asset Portfolios LLC increased its position in iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF by 1.5% during the 3rd quarter. Managed Asset Portfolios LLC now owns 7,611 shares of the company’s stock valued at $756,000 after purchasing an additional 113 shares during the period. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans acquired a new stake in iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $270,000. Fisher Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $220,000. Finally, US Bancorp DE increased its position in iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF by 10.6% during the 3rd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 412,411 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,964,000 after purchasing an additional 39,686 shares during the period.

Shares of IWN stock traded up $2.93 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $123.92. 141,868 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,482,403. iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF has a fifty-two week low of $69.27 and a fifty-two week high of $130.16. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $109.32 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $101.33.

iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF, formerly Ishares Trust Russel 2000 (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 2000 Value Index Fund, is an exchange traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 2000 Value Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of equity securities of Russell 2000 Index issuers with relatively lower price-to-book ratios and lower forecasted growth.

