CONMED Co. (NASDAQ:CNMD) VP Sells $1,425,340.80 in Stock

CONMED Co. (NASDAQ:CNMD) VP Terence M. Berge sold 14,040 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, November 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $101.52, for a total value of $1,425,340.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 10,912 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,107,786.24. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

CNMD stock traded up $2.12 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $103.35. 14,583 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 363,515. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $85.15 and its 200-day moving average is $79.52. The company has a market cap of $2.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 106.56, a PEG ratio of 2.18 and a beta of 0.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11, a current ratio of 2.48 and a quick ratio of 1.40. CONMED Co. has a 12 month low of $37.66 and a 12 month high of $116.81.

CONMED (NASDAQ:CNMD) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, October 28th. The medical technology company reported $0.88 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.25 by $0.63. CONMED had a return on equity of 11.18% and a net margin of 3.00%. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that CONMED Co. will post 3.1 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 5th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.77%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, December 14th. CONMED’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 30.30%.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CNMD. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC bought a new stake in CONMED during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $28,000. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC boosted its holdings in shares of CONMED by 104.6% in the 3rd quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 446 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 228 shares in the last quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of CONMED by 44.9% in the 2nd quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 943 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $68,000 after buying an additional 292 shares in the last quarter. First Bank & Trust bought a new stake in shares of CONMED in the 3rd quarter valued at about $70,000. Finally, Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of CONMED in the 1st quarter valued at about $150,000.

A number of analysts recently commented on the stock. Piper Sandler upped their price objective on shares of CONMED from $90.00 to $95.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 29th. SVB Leerink upped their price objective on shares of CONMED from $82.00 to $92.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 30th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on shares of CONMED from $82.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 30th. Finally, BidaskClub upgraded shares of CONMED from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 7th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $88.33.

CONMED Company Profile

CONMED Corporation, a medical technology company, develops, manufactures, and sells surgical devices and related equipment for minimally invasive procedures worldwide. The company offers orthopedic surgery products, including sports medicine products comprising powered resection instruments, arthroscopes, reconstructive systems, tissue repair sets, and metal and bioabsorbable implants, as well as related disposable products and fluid management systems; powered surgical instruments for use in bone orthopedic, arthroscopic, oral/maxillofacial, podiatric, spinal, and cardiothoracic surgeries; sports biologics and tissue products; and surgical visualization products.

