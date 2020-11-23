Contrasting Assurant (NYSE:AIZ) & GEROVA Financial Group (OTCMKTS:GVFG)

Assurant (NYSE:AIZ) and GEROVA Financial Group (OTCMKTS:GVFG) are both finance companies, but which is the superior stock? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, valuation, dividends, risk, profitability, earnings and institutional ownership.

Profitability

This table compares Assurant and GEROVA Financial Group’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Assurant 4.24% 9.86% 1.29% GEROVA Financial Group N/A N/A N/A

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and target prices for Assurant and GEROVA Financial Group, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Assurant 0 0 3 0 3.00 GEROVA Financial Group 0 0 0 0 N/A

Assurant presently has a consensus target price of $148.67, suggesting a potential upside of 11.04%. Given Assurant’s higher probable upside, equities research analysts clearly believe Assurant is more favorable than GEROVA Financial Group.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

86.7% of Assurant shares are owned by institutional investors. 0.6% of Assurant shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Assurant and GEROVA Financial Group’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Assurant $10.09 billion 0.78 $382.60 million $8.55 15.66 GEROVA Financial Group N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A

Assurant has higher revenue and earnings than GEROVA Financial Group.

Summary

Assurant beats GEROVA Financial Group on 8 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

Assurant Company Profile

Assurant, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, provides lifestyle and housing solutions that support, protect, and connect consumer purchases in North America, Latin America, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates through three segments: Global Lifestyle, Global Housing, and Global Preneed. The Global Lifestyle segment provides mobile device protection products and services, and extended service contracts for consumer electronics and appliances, as well as assistance services; vehicle protection and related services; and credit and other insurance services. The Global Housing segment offers lender-placed homeowners insurance, manufactured housing, and flood insurance; and renters insurance and related products, as well as voluntary manufactured housing insurance, homeowners insurance, and other specialty products. The Global Preneed segment provides pre-funded funeral insurance, final need insurance, and related services. The company was formerly known as Fortis, Inc. and changed its name to Assurant, Inc. in February 2004. Assurant, Inc. was founded in 1892 and is headquartered in New York, New York.

GEROVA Financial Group Company Profile

GEROVA Financial Group, Ltd. operates as a reinsurance company for life and annuity reinsurance markets. The company also offers property and causality insurance services. Through its insurance subsidiaries, the Company underwrites annuity and life insurance risks. The investment portfolio derived from its insurance reserves, or its float, is allocated across traditional fixed income and equity investments, as well as asset classes. It focuses on engaging in active investment strategies, such as directly making secured loans to middle market companies in select industries underserved by banks.

