CorVel Co. (NASDAQ:CRVL) Insider Sells $158,457.42 in Stock

CorVel Co. (NASDAQ:CRVL) insider Maxim Shishin sold 1,719 shares of CorVel stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $92.18, for a total value of $158,457.42. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 1,700 shares in the company, valued at $156,706. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.
CRVL traded down $0.13 on Monday, hitting $92.24. The company had a trading volume of 150 shares, compared to its average volume of 59,520. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $90.06 and its 200 day moving average price is $77.52. CorVel Co. has a 1-year low of $44.67 and a 1-year high of $96.45. The stock has a market cap of $1.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.05 and a beta of 0.90.
Separately, BidaskClub cut CorVel from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, November 6th.
CorVel Company Profile
CorVel Corporation provides workers' compensation solutions for employers, third party administrators, insurance companies, and government agencies seeking to control costs and promote positive outcomes. It enables its clients to intervene and connect to the critical intelligence they need to proactively manage risk.
