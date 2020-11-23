CorVel Co. (NASDAQ:CRVL) Insider Sells $158,457.42 in Stock

CorVel Co. (NASDAQ:CRVL) insider Maxim Shishin sold 1,719 shares of CorVel stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $92.18, for a total value of $158,457.42. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 1,700 shares in the company, valued at $156,706. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

CRVL traded down $0.13 on Monday, hitting $92.24. The company had a trading volume of 150 shares, compared to its average volume of 59,520. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $90.06 and its 200 day moving average price is $77.52. CorVel Co. has a 1-year low of $44.67 and a 1-year high of $96.45. The stock has a market cap of $1.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.05 and a beta of 0.90.

Get CorVel alerts:

Separately, BidaskClub cut CorVel from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, November 6th.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of CRVL. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its position in shares of CorVel by 28.0% during the second quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 764 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $54,000 after purchasing an additional 167 shares during the period. American International Group Inc. raised its stake in CorVel by 2.9% in the second quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 6,268 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $444,000 after buying an additional 175 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in shares of CorVel by 2.7% in the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 8,169 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $694,000 after purchasing an additional 211 shares during the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans grew its position in shares of CorVel by 2.9% in the third quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 7,583 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $648,000 after purchasing an additional 213 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Comerica Bank grew its position in shares of CorVel by 2.4% in the third quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 9,540 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $880,000 after purchasing an additional 224 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 44.52% of the company’s stock.

CorVel Company Profile

CorVel Corporation provides workers' compensation solutions for employers, third party administrators, insurance companies, and government agencies seeking to control costs and promote positive outcomes. It enables its clients to intervene and connect to the critical intelligence they need to proactively manage risk.

Read More: What are no-load funds?



Receive News & Ratings for CorVel Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CorVel and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.