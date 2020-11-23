Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST) Shares Sold by Cannell Peter B & Co. Inc.

Cannell Peter B & Co. Inc. reduced its position in shares of Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST) by 0.9% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 70,720 shares of the retailer’s stock after selling 621 shares during the period. Cannell Peter B & Co. Inc.’s holdings in Costco Wholesale were worth $25,106,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of COST. Winslow Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Costco Wholesale during the second quarter worth $178,629,000. FMR LLC lifted its position in shares of Costco Wholesale by 4.8% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 12,077,579 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $3,662,043,000 after purchasing an additional 551,799 shares in the last quarter. Waverton Investment Management Ltd lifted its position in shares of Costco Wholesale by 2,325.2% during the third quarter. Waverton Investment Management Ltd now owns 304,004 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $107,921,000 after purchasing an additional 291,469 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its holdings in Costco Wholesale by 15.5% in the second quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,797,829 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $545,119,000 after acquiring an additional 240,891 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fisher Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in Costco Wholesale by 6.7% in the second quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 3,282,895 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $995,407,000 after acquiring an additional 206,856 shares in the last quarter. 63.40% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Costco Wholesale news, Director Kenneth D. Denman sold 300 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $355.69, for a total value of $106,707.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 4,433 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,576,773.77. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Susan L. Decker sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $347.90, for a total transaction of $869,750.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 21,747 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,565,781.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 8,800 shares of company stock valued at $3,064,457 in the last quarter. 0.22% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

COST traded down $0.12 on Monday, reaching $381.00. The company had a trading volume of 76,278 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,791,032. The company has a fifty day moving average of $372.20 and a 200-day moving average of $335.27. The company has a market capitalization of $168.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 42.25, a PEG ratio of 4.63 and a beta of 0.66. The company has a current ratio of 1.13, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. Costco Wholesale Co. has a one year low of $271.28 and a one year high of $389.50.

Costco Wholesale (NASDAQ:COST) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, September 24th. The retailer reported $3.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.85 by $0.28. The firm had revenue of $52.28 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $52.03 billion. Costco Wholesale had a net margin of 2.40% and a return on equity of 22.71%. Costco Wholesale’s revenue was up 10.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $2.69 EPS. Research analysts predict that Costco Wholesale Co. will post 9.69 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a special dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 11th. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 2nd will be given a $10.00 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 1st. This is a positive change from Costco Wholesale’s previous special dividend of $7.00. Costco Wholesale’s dividend payout ratio is currently 31.64%.

Several analysts recently issued reports on COST shares. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on shares of Costco Wholesale from $328.00 to $370.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 6th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on shares of Costco Wholesale from $305.00 to $310.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, October 8th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Loop Capital upped their price target on shares of Costco Wholesale from $395.00 to $405.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 8th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. DA Davidson started coverage on shares of Costco Wholesale in a report on Friday, August 14th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $363.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Northcoast Research reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Costco Wholesale in a report on Thursday, October 29th. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Costco Wholesale presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $376.33.

Costco Wholesale Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the operation of membership warehouses in the United States, Puerto Rico, Canada, the United Kingdom, Mexico, Japan, Korea, Australia, Spain, France, Iceland, China, and Taiwan. It offers branded and private-label products in a range of merchandise categories.

