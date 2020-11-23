Credit Suisse Group Cuts International Consolidated Airlines Group, S.A. (IAG.L) (LON:IAG) Price Target to GBX 228

International Consolidated Airlines Group, S.A. (IAG.L) (LON:IAG) had its target price cut by Credit Suisse Group from GBX 287 ($3.75) to GBX 228 ($2.98) in a report issued on Thursday, AnalystRatings.net reports. They currently have an outperform rating on the stock.

Several other equities analysts have also commented on the company. Bank of America set a GBX 190 ($2.48) price target on International Consolidated Airlines Group, S.A. (IAG.L) and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 11th. Berenberg Bank cut their target price on International Consolidated Airlines Group, S.A. (IAG.L) from GBX 260 ($3.40) to GBX 180 ($2.35) and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, November 2nd. HSBC reaffirmed a buy rating and issued a GBX 150 ($1.96) target price on shares of International Consolidated Airlines Group, S.A. (IAG.L) in a research report on Tuesday, September 29th. Barclays set a GBX 120 ($1.57) target price on International Consolidated Airlines Group, S.A. (IAG.L) and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Monday, November 2nd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered International Consolidated Airlines Group, S.A. (IAG.L) to a neutral rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 1st. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. International Consolidated Airlines Group, S.A. (IAG.L) presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of GBX 229.56 ($3.00).

Get International Consolidated Airlines Group S.A. (IAG.L) alerts:

International Consolidated Airlines Group, S.A. (IAG.L) stock opened at GBX 157.85 ($2.06) on Thursday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 109.58 and its 200 day moving average price is GBX 180.91. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.82 billion and a PE ratio of 0.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2,099.24, a quick ratio of 0.53 and a current ratio of 0.68. International Consolidated Airlines Group, S.A. has a one year low of GBX 86.54 ($1.13) and a one year high of GBX 684 ($8.94).

In other news, insider Stephen Gunning sold 8,726 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 13 ($0.17), for a total value of £1,134.38 ($1,482.07).

About International Consolidated Airlines Group, S.A. (IAG.L)

International Consolidated Airlines Group, SA, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the provision of passenger and cargo transportation services in the United Kingdom, Spain, Ireland, the United States, and rest of the world. The company operates under the British Airways, Iberia, Vueling, Aer Lingus, and LEVEL brands.

Featured Article: What are retained earnings?

Receive News & Ratings for International Consolidated Airlines Group S.A. (IAG.L) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for International Consolidated Airlines Group S.A. (IAG.L) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.