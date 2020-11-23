Cree (NASDAQ:CREE) Rating Increased to Overweight at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Cree (NASDAQ:CREE) from a neutral rating to an overweight rating in a report published on Thursday, AnalystRatings.net reports. The brokerage currently has $90.00 target price on the LED producer’s stock.

Other analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. JMP Securities cut shares of Cree from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a report on Wednesday, August 19th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Cree from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $67.00 target price for the company in a research note on Friday, October 30th. Roth Capital lowered their target price on shares of Cree from $75.00 to $65.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 29th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Cree from $68.00 to $74.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 19th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on shares of Cree from $45.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a research note on Monday, August 17th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. Cree currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $70.73.

CREE opened at $82.10 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.06 billion, a PE ratio of -26.48 and a beta of 1.16. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $68.94 and its 200 day moving average price is $62.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 4.33 and a quick ratio of 3.78. Cree has a 12-month low of $27.77 and a 12-month high of $84.79.

Cree (NASDAQ:CREE) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 28th. The LED producer reported ($0.19) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.21) by $0.02. Cree had a negative net margin of 38.54% and a negative return on equity of 5.94%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.03) EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Cree will post -1.28 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director John B. Replogle sold 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.59, for a total value of $282,360.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 67,170 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,741,530.30. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director John B. Replogle sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.86, for a total transaction of $942,900.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 70,670 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,442,316.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.43% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its position in Cree by 17.9% in the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 2,072,044 shares of the LED producer’s stock valued at $122,645,000 after buying an additional 314,352 shares in the last quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Cree in the 2nd quarter valued at about $121,420,000. FIL Ltd lifted its holdings in Cree by 20.8% in the 2nd quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 1,688,475 shares of the LED producer’s stock valued at $99,941,000 after acquiring an additional 290,923 shares during the last quarter. Pendal Group Limited lifted its holdings in Cree by 0.8% in the 3rd quarter. Pendal Group Limited now owns 1,650,908 shares of the LED producer’s stock valued at $105,229,000 after acquiring an additional 12,497 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Iridian Asset Management LLC CT lifted its holdings in Cree by 12.5% in the 3rd quarter. Iridian Asset Management LLC CT now owns 1,423,376 shares of the LED producer’s stock valued at $90,726,000 after acquiring an additional 157,989 shares during the last quarter.

Cree, Inc provides lighting-class light emitting diode (LED) and semiconductor products for power and radio-frequency (RF) applications in the United States, China, Europe, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Wolfspeed and LED Products. The Wolfspeed segment offers silicon carbide (SiC) materials for RF, power switching, gemstones, and other applications.

