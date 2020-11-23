Critical Review: Ranger Energy Services (NYSE:RNGR) vs. Eco-Stim Energy Solutions (OTCMKTS:ESESQ)

Ranger Energy Services (NYSE:RNGR) and Eco-Stim Energy Solutions (OTCMKTS:ESESQ) are both small-cap oils/energy companies, but which is the superior investment? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, earnings, profitability, risk, dividends, institutional ownership and valuation.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent ratings for Ranger Energy Services and Eco-Stim Energy Solutions, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Ranger Energy Services 0 3 1 0 2.25 Eco-Stim Energy Solutions 0 0 0 0 N/A

Ranger Energy Services presently has a consensus target price of $6.25, indicating a potential upside of 95.31%. Given Ranger Energy Services’ higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Ranger Energy Services is more favorable than Eco-Stim Energy Solutions.

Profitability

This table compares Ranger Energy Services and Eco-Stim Energy Solutions’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Ranger Energy Services -1.45% -2.45% -1.72% Eco-Stim Energy Solutions N/A N/A N/A

Risk & Volatility

Ranger Energy Services has a beta of 2.06, suggesting that its share price is 106% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Eco-Stim Energy Solutions has a beta of 0.91, suggesting that its share price is 9% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Ranger Energy Services and Eco-Stim Energy Solutions’ revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Ranger Energy Services $336.90 million 0.15 $1.80 million $0.25 12.80 Eco-Stim Energy Solutions $40.71 million 0.00 -$87.87 million N/A N/A

Ranger Energy Services has higher revenue and earnings than Eco-Stim Energy Solutions.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

26.1% of Ranger Energy Services shares are held by institutional investors. 5.7% of Ranger Energy Services shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 4.7% of Eco-Stim Energy Solutions shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

Ranger Energy Services beats Eco-Stim Energy Solutions on 8 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

Ranger Energy Services Company Profile

Ranger Energy Services, Inc. engages in the provision of service rigs and associated services. It operate through the following segments: High Specification Rigs; Completion and Other Services; and Processing Solutions. The High Specification Rig segment provides service rigs and complementary equipment and services. The Completion and Other Services segment consists of wireline and snubbing lines of business. The Processing Solutions segment is involved in rental, installation, commissioning, start-up, operation and maintenance of mechanical refrigeration units, natural gas liquid (NGL) stabilizer units, NGL storage units, and related equipment. The company was founded in February 2017 and is headquartered in Houston, TX.

Eco-Stim Energy Solutions Company Profile

Eco-Stim Energy Solutions, Inc. is an oilfield service and technology company. The company provides management technologies, well stimulation and completion services to oil and gas producers. Eco-Stim Energy Solutions, Inc. is based in Houston, Texas.

