Cubic (NYSE:CUB) Lowered to “Hold” at Canaccord Genuity

Canaccord Genuity lowered shares of Cubic (NYSE:CUB) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report report published on Thursday morning, AnalystRatings.net reports. The brokerage currently has $64.00 price objective on the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock, down from their previous price objective of $65.00. The analysts noted that the move was a valuation call.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Zacks Investment Research cut Cubic from a hold rating to a strong sell rating in a research note on Monday, October 19th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on Cubic from $48.00 to $52.00 and gave the company a sector perform rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 22nd. Citigroup raised their target price on Cubic from $50.00 to $60.00 in a research note on Wednesday, September 16th. Raymond James cut Cubic from a strong-buy rating to an outperform rating and raised their target price for the stock from $62.00 to $66.00 in a research note on Thursday, November 5th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC raised their target price on Cubic from $52.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Monday, October 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Cubic currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $63.18.

Get Cubic alerts:

Shares of CUB stock opened at $60.25 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $1.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.25 and a beta of 0.99. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $60.28 and a 200-day moving average of $48.56. The company has a current ratio of 1.23, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64. Cubic has a 1-year low of $30.86 and a 1-year high of $70.50.

Cubic (NYSE:CUB) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 17th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $2.82 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.04 by $0.78. Cubic had a positive return on equity of 5.96% and a negative net margin of 1.30%. Sell-side analysts forecast that Cubic will post 2.53 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Cubic news, CEO Bradley H. Feldmann sold 17,205 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.54, for a total value of $989,975.70. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In the last quarter, insiders sold 17,569 shares of company stock worth $1,010,920. Corporate insiders own 0.58% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Captrust Financial Advisors bought a new position in Cubic in the second quarter worth approximately $28,000. Hall Laurie J Trustee bought a new position in Cubic in the third quarter worth approximately $29,000. Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust bought a new position in shares of Cubic in the second quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Cubic in the second quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Finally, US Bancorp DE lifted its holdings in shares of Cubic by 182.4% in the third quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,090 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $63,000 after purchasing an additional 704 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.76% of the company’s stock.

Cubic Company Profile

Cubic Corporation designs, integrates, and operates systems, products, and services for command, control, communications, computers, intelligence, surveillance, and reconnaissance (C4ISR) customers worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Cubic Transportation Systems (CTS), Cubic Mission Solutions (CMS), and Cubic Global Defense Systems (CGD).

Featured Story: Day Trading

Receive News & Ratings for Cubic Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cubic and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.