Cummins Inc. (NYSE:CMI) Shares Sold by Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ

Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ decreased its stake in Cummins Inc. (NYSE:CMI) by 4.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 529,070 shares of the company’s stock after selling 24,916 shares during the period. Cummins makes up 0.8% of Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ’s portfolio, making the stock its 18th biggest position. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ owned 0.36% of Cummins worth $111,718,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of CMI. Fisher Asset Management LLC increased its position in Cummins by 0.3% in the 2nd quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 73,513 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,737,000 after acquiring an additional 251 shares during the period. Acadian Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Cummins by 21.3% during the third quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 84,952 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,938,000 after purchasing an additional 14,933 shares in the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp boosted its holdings in Cummins by 12.1% during the second quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 206,947 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,856,000 after purchasing an additional 22,265 shares in the last quarter. KBC Group NV raised its stake in shares of Cummins by 31.7% in the third quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 28,973 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,118,000 after acquiring an additional 6,969 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bessemer Group Inc. raised its position in Cummins by 107.8% in the 2nd quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 9,905 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,716,000 after purchasing an additional 5,138 shares during the last quarter. 76.97% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Cummins alerts:

Shares of CMI traded up $2.15 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $232.80. 31,751 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,246,757. The company has a market capitalization of $34.14 billion, a PE ratio of 21.76, a PEG ratio of 2.25 and a beta of 1.20. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $224.16 and a 200-day simple moving average of $195.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 1.94 and a quick ratio of 1.33. Cummins Inc. has a one year low of $101.03 and a one year high of $244.67.

Cummins (NYSE:CMI) last posted its earnings results on Sunday, November 1st. The company reported $3.57 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.41 by $1.16. Cummins had a return on equity of 20.30% and a net margin of 8.12%. The company had revenue of $5.12 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.50 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $3.83 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 11.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts expect that Cummins Inc. will post 11.38 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 3rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 20th will be issued a $1.35 dividend. This is an increase from Cummins’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.31. This represents a $5.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.32%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 19th. Cummins’s payout ratio is presently 35.88%.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on CMI. Smith Barney Citigroup upped their target price on shares of Cummins from $250.00 to $260.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 28th. Cowen increased their price target on shares of Cummins from $171.00 to $199.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 7th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on shares of Cummins from $221.00 to $242.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 28th. UBS Group raised shares of Cummins from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the company from $193.00 to $240.00 in a research note on Tuesday, September 8th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on shares of Cummins from $257.00 to $273.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $212.37.

About Cummins

Cummins Inc designs, manufactures, distributes, and services diesel and natural gas engines, products worldwide. It operates through five segments: Engine, Distribution, Components, Power Systems, and New Power. The company manufactures and markets diesel and natural gas powered engines under the Cummins and other customer brands for the heavy and medium-duty truck, bus, recreational vehicle, light-duty automotive, construction, mining, marine, rail, oil and gas, defense, and agricultural markets; and offers new parts and services, as well as remanufactured parts and engines.

Recommended Story: NASDAQ

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CMI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Cummins Inc. (NYSE:CMI).

Receive News & Ratings for Cummins Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cummins and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.