CyberMiles (CMT) Trading 3.8% Higher This Week

CyberMiles (CURRENCY:CMT) traded up 1.3% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 15:00 PM E.T. on November 23rd. CyberMiles has a market cap of $7.07 million and $1.69 million worth of CyberMiles was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One CyberMiles coin can currently be purchased for $0.0088 or 0.00000048 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, CyberMiles has traded 3.8% higher against the dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Litecoin (LTC) traded up 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $87.15 or 0.00473653 BTC.

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $18,425.55 or 1.00146341 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.29 or 0.00007021 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 4.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.88 or 0.00031981 BTC.

Uniswap (UNI) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $3.85 or 0.00020900 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0034 or 0.00000018 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.57 or 0.00003090 BTC.

Doctors Coin (DRS) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.73 or 0.00003957 BTC.

Vulcano [OLD] (VULC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0127 or 0.00000180 BTC.

Bytom (BTM) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0677 or 0.00000368 BTC.

CyberMiles Coin Profile

CyberMiles (CMT) is a distributed proof-of-stake (dPOS) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was December 5th, 2017. CyberMiles’ total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 800,000,000 coins. CyberMiles’ official Twitter account is @cybermiles and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for CyberMiles is /r/CyberMiles and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for CyberMiles is www.cybermiles.io . The official message board for CyberMiles is medium.com/cybermiles

Buying and Selling CyberMiles

CyberMiles can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as CyberMiles directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade CyberMiles should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy CyberMiles using one of the exchanges listed above.

