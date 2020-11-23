DCC plc (DCC.L) (LON:DCC) Given Buy Rating at Berenberg Bank

Berenberg Bank reaffirmed their buy rating on shares of DCC plc (DCC.L) (LON:DCC) in a research note released on Thursday morning, AR Network reports. The firm currently has a GBX 7,450 ($97.33) price target on the stock.

Shares of LON:DCC opened at GBX 5,558 ($72.62) on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 85.66, a current ratio of 1.48 and a quick ratio of 1.17. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.44 billion and a PE ratio of 19.13. The firm’s 50-day moving average is GBX 5,385.10 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 6,297.62. DCC plc has a 1 year low of GBX 3,463 ($45.24) and a 1 year high of GBX 7,204 ($94.12).

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 9th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 19th will be paid a dividend of GBX 51.95 ($0.68) per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 19th. This represents a yield of 0.93%. DCC plc (DCC.L)’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 50.93%.

DCC plc provides sales, marketing, and support services worldwide. The company's DCC LPG segment sells and markets liquefied petroleum gas (LPG). This segment serves approximately 0.7 million customers. Its DCC Retail & Oil segment markets, sells, and retails transport and commercial fuels, heating oils, and related products and services; operates retail petrol stations; resells fuel cards; distributes oil; and provides inbound logistics, storage and filling, and outbound logistics services.

