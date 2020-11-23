Deutsche Börse AG (DB1.F) (ETR:DB1) Given a €150.00 Price Target by Barclays Analysts

Posted by on Nov 23rd, 2020

Barclays set a €150.00 ($176.47) target price on Deutsche Börse AG (DB1.F) (ETR:DB1) in a research note released on Thursday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

Several other research analysts also recently commented on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €170.00 ($200.00) price objective on Deutsche Börse AG (DB1.F) and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, November 17th. Jefferies Financial Group set a €167.00 ($196.47) price objective on Deutsche Börse AG (DB1.F) and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, November 18th. Credit Suisse Group set a €135.00 ($158.82) price objective on Deutsche Börse AG (DB1.F) and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Friday, October 30th. Nord/LB set a €130.00 ($152.94) price objective on Deutsche Börse AG (DB1.F) and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Thursday, October 29th. Finally, Kepler Capital Markets set a €138.00 ($162.35) price objective on Deutsche Börse AG (DB1.F) and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Wednesday, November 18th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of €151.93 ($178.75).

DB1 opened at €134.50 ($158.24) on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $24.67 billion and a P/E ratio of 23.19. The business’s 50-day moving average price is €139.20 and its 200-day moving average price is €151.14. The company has a current ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 0.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 59.20. Deutsche Börse AG has a 12 month low of €92.92 ($109.32) and a 12 month high of €170.15 ($200.18).

Deutsche Börse AG (DB1.F) Company Profile

Deutsche BÃ¶rse AG operates as an exchange organization in Europe, the United States, and the Asia-Pacific. The company operates through nine segments: Eurex (Financial Derivatives), EEX (Commodities), 360T (Foreign Exchange), Xetra (Securities Trading), Clearstream (Post-Trading), IFS (Investment Fund Services), GSF (Collateral Management), Qontigo (index and analytics business), and Data (data business).

Featured Story: Why do commodities matter?

Analyst Recommendations for Deutsche Börse AG (DB1.F) (ETR:DB1)

Receive News & Ratings for Deutsche Börse AG (DB1.F) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Deutsche Börse AG (DB1.F) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.



Comments


share news on Facebook
tweet this investment news
share on linkedin
share on StockTwits
share on reddit