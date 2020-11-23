Deutsche Börse AG (DB1.F) (ETR:DB1) Given a €150.00 Price Target by Barclays Analysts

Barclays set a €150.00 ($176.47) target price on Deutsche Börse AG (DB1.F) (ETR:DB1) in a research note released on Thursday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

Several other research analysts also recently commented on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €170.00 ($200.00) price objective on Deutsche Börse AG (DB1.F) and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, November 17th. Jefferies Financial Group set a €167.00 ($196.47) price objective on Deutsche Börse AG (DB1.F) and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, November 18th. Credit Suisse Group set a €135.00 ($158.82) price objective on Deutsche Börse AG (DB1.F) and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Friday, October 30th. Nord/LB set a €130.00 ($152.94) price objective on Deutsche Börse AG (DB1.F) and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Thursday, October 29th. Finally, Kepler Capital Markets set a €138.00 ($162.35) price objective on Deutsche Börse AG (DB1.F) and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Wednesday, November 18th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of €151.93 ($178.75).

DB1 opened at €134.50 ($158.24) on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $24.67 billion and a P/E ratio of 23.19. The business’s 50-day moving average price is €139.20 and its 200-day moving average price is €151.14. The company has a current ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 0.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 59.20. Deutsche Börse AG has a 12 month low of €92.92 ($109.32) and a 12 month high of €170.15 ($200.18).

Deutsche BÃ¶rse AG operates as an exchange organization in Europe, the United States, and the Asia-Pacific. The company operates through nine segments: Eurex (Financial Derivatives), EEX (Commodities), 360T (Foreign Exchange), Xetra (Securities Trading), Clearstream (Post-Trading), IFS (Investment Fund Services), GSF (Collateral Management), Qontigo (index and analytics business), and Data (data business).

