Deutsche Wohnen SE (DWNI.F) (FRA:DWNI) Given a €50.00 Price Target at Jefferies Financial Group

Posted by on Nov 23rd, 2020

Jefferies Financial Group set a €50.00 ($58.82) price objective on Deutsche Wohnen SE (DWNI.F) (FRA:DWNI) in a research report sent to investors on Thursday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Several other analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. Warburg Research set a €50.40 ($59.29) target price on shares of Deutsche Wohnen SE (DWNI.F) and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Friday, November 13th. Independent Research set a €43.00 ($50.59) target price on shares of Deutsche Wohnen SE (DWNI.F) and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Wednesday, November 18th. Kepler Capital Markets set a €42.00 ($49.41) price objective on shares of Deutsche Wohnen SE (DWNI.F) and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Friday, November 13th. Baader Bank set a €38.00 ($44.71) price objective on shares of Deutsche Wohnen SE (DWNI.F) and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Friday, November 13th. Finally, Nord/LB set a €42.00 ($49.41) price objective on shares of Deutsche Wohnen SE (DWNI.F) and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Monday, November 16th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of €43.76 ($51.48).

Shares of FRA:DWNI opened at €42.62 ($50.14) on Thursday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is €43.90 and its 200-day simple moving average is €42.08. Deutsche Wohnen SE has a fifty-two week low of €30.48 ($35.86) and a fifty-two week high of €38.09 ($44.81).

Deutsche Wohnen SE (DWNI.F) Company Profile

Deutsche Wohnen SE develops and manages residential properties in Germany. The company operates through four segments: Residential Property Management, Disposals, Nursing home operators, and Nursing Properties. Its property portfolio consists of approximately 164,000 residential and commercial units; nursing properties with approximately 12,200 beds; and apartments for assisted living.

