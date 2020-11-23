Diploma PLC (DPLM.L) (LON:DPLM) Given New GBX 2,350 Price Target at Berenberg Bank

Diploma PLC (DPLM.L) (LON:DPLM) had its price objective lifted by Berenberg Bank from GBX 2,150 ($28.09) to GBX 2,350 ($30.70) in a research note released on Thursday morning, AnalystRatings.net reports. The brokerage currently has a hold rating on the stock.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on DPLM. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of Diploma PLC (DPLM.L) to a neutral rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 14th. Barclays reissued an equal weight rating and set a GBX 1,710 ($22.34) price objective on shares of Diploma PLC (DPLM.L) in a research report on Friday, August 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have given a hold rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of GBX 1,768.57 ($23.11).

Shares of DPLM opened at GBX 2,306 ($30.13) on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 3.49, a quick ratio of 2.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.35. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.76 billion and a P/E ratio of 53.01. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is GBX 2,270.58 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is GBX 1,959.19. Diploma PLC has a 12 month low of GBX 1,191 ($15.56) and a 12 month high of GBX 2,442 ($31.90).

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 25th. Investors of record on Thursday, November 26th will be issued a GBX 30 ($0.39) dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 1.35%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 26th. This is a positive change from Diploma PLC (DPLM.L)’s previous dividend of $20.50. Diploma PLC (DPLM.L)’s dividend payout ratio is currently 117.24%.

Diploma PLC (DPLM.L) Company Profile

Diploma PLC, together with its subsidiaries, supplies specialized technical products and services in the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, North America, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Life Sciences, Seals, and Controls. The Life Sciences sector supplies consumables and instruments for the diagnostic testing of blood, tissue, and other samples in hospital pathology and life sciences laboratories; electrosurgery equipment and consumables for use in hospital operating rooms; and medical devices, and related consumables and services to GI endoscopy suites in hospitals and private clinics.

