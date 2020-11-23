Direct Line Insurance Group plc (DLG.L) (LON:DLG) Receives “Overweight” Rating from Barclays

Barclays reissued their overweight rating on shares of Direct Line Insurance Group plc (DLG.L) (LON:DLG) in a report issued on Thursday morning, Anlyst Ratings reports. They currently have a GBX 351 ($4.59) price objective on the stock.

A number of other research firms have also issued reports on DLG. Peel Hunt restated an add rating on shares of Direct Line Insurance Group plc (DLG.L) in a research report on Tuesday, July 28th. Shore Capital restated a buy rating on shares of Direct Line Insurance Group plc (DLG.L) in a research report on Friday, November 6th. Berenberg Bank boosted their price objective on Direct Line Insurance Group plc (DLG.L) from GBX 356 ($4.65) to GBX 362 ($4.73) and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 10th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on Direct Line Insurance Group plc (DLG.L) from GBX 350 ($4.57) to GBX 340 ($4.44) and set an overweight rating for the company in a research report on Monday, September 7th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of GBX 332.30 ($4.34).

Shares of LON DLG opened at GBX 302.60 ($3.95) on Thursday. Direct Line Insurance Group plc has a twelve month low of GBX 225.40 ($2.94) and a twelve month high of GBX 355 ($4.64). The company has a current ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 0.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 23.80. The company has a market capitalization of $3.72 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.85. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 280.35 and a 200-day simple moving average of GBX 286.06.

Direct Line Insurance Group plc provides general insurance products and services in the United Kingdom. It operates through Motor, Home, Rescue and Other Personal Lines, and Commercial segments. The company offers personal motor, home, and rescue insurance products, as well as other personal line insurance products, including travel, pet, and creditor products; and commercial insurance for small and medium-sized enterprises.

