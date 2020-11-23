Doctors Coin Hits Market Cap of $167.28 Million (DRS)

Doctors Coin (CURRENCY:DRS) traded 0.5% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on November 23rd. One Doctors Coin token can now be purchased for about $0.73 or 0.00003957 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Doctors Coin has a total market cap of $167.28 million and approximately $12,733.00 worth of Doctors Coin was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, Doctors Coin has traded up 8.8% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Uniswap (UNI) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $3.85 or 0.00020900 BTC.

UNI COIN (UNI) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.50 or 0.00002707 BTC.

Linda (LINDA) traded down 13.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000004 BTC.

MintCoin (MINT) traded 15.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

AsiaCoin (AC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000029 BTC.

Interstellar Holdings (HOLD) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0025 or 0.00000038 BTC.

GPU Coin (GPU) traded up 18.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0352 or 0.00000364 BTC.

Parachute (PAR) traded 17.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0019 or 0.00000011 BTC.

AllSafe (ASAFE) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0231 or 0.00000126 BTC.

Peony (PNY) traded 6.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0317 or 0.00000173 BTC.

Doctors Coin Token Profile

Doctors Coin (CRYPTO:DRS) is a PoS token that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was September 10th, 2016. Doctors Coin’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 229,741,603 tokens. Doctors Coin’s official Twitter account is @DigitalRupees . Doctors Coin’s official message board is t.me/beautypaycoin . The official website for Doctors Coin is drscoin.net

Doctors Coin Token Trading

Doctors Coin can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Doctors Coin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Doctors Coin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Doctors Coin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

