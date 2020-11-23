Donnelley Financial Solutions (NYSE:DFIN) PT Raised to $21.00 at BTIG Research

Donnelley Financial Solutions (NYSE:DFIN) had its price target boosted by BTIG Research from $17.00 to $21.00 in a research report released on Thursday, The Fly reports. BTIG Research currently has a buy rating on the stock.

A number of other research firms have also weighed in on DFIN. DA Davidson raised their price objective on Donnelley Financial Solutions from $14.00 to $17.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 7th. B. Riley lifted their target price on Donnelley Financial Solutions from $16.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Thursday, November 5th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on Donnelley Financial Solutions from $8.00 to $10.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a report on Thursday, August 6th. Zacks Investment Research raised Donnelley Financial Solutions from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $16.00 target price for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 11th. Finally, ValuEngine raised Donnelley Financial Solutions from a strong sell rating to a sell rating in a report on Friday, September 18th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $17.20.

DFIN stock opened at $15.24 on Thursday. Donnelley Financial Solutions has a twelve month low of $4.04 and a twelve month high of $16.09. The company has a quick ratio of 1.39, a current ratio of 1.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05. The firm has a market cap of $508.64 million, a PE ratio of 31.10 and a beta of 2.02. The business has a 50 day moving average of $13.94 and a 200 day moving average of $10.55.

Donnelley Financial Solutions (NYSE:DFIN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 4th. The company reported $0.21 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.10 by $0.11. Donnelley Financial Solutions had a return on equity of 6.24% and a net margin of 1.93%. The company had revenue of $209.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $185.00 million. On average, research analysts expect that Donnelley Financial Solutions will post 0.39 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Donnelley Financial Solutions in the 2nd quarter worth $38,000. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Donnelley Financial Solutions in the 3rd quarter worth $92,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its stake in shares of Donnelley Financial Solutions by 223.8% in the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 7,872 shares of the company’s stock worth $105,000 after buying an additional 5,441 shares during the last quarter. Teza Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Donnelley Financial Solutions in the 2nd quarter worth $87,000. Finally, Diversified Trust Co purchased a new position in shares of Donnelley Financial Solutions in the 3rd quarter worth $141,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.17% of the company’s stock.

Donnelley Financial Solutions Company Profile

Donnelley Financial Solutions, Inc operates as a risk and compliance solutions company in the United States, Europe, Asia, Canada, and Latin America. The Company provides regulatory filing and deal solutions through its software-as-a-service; and technology-enabled services, and print and distribution solutions to public and private companies, mutual funds, and other regulated investment firms to serve their regulatory and compliance needs.

