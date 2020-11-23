Donnelley Financial Solutions (NYSE:DFIN) PT Raised to $21.00 at BTIG Research

Donnelley Financial Solutions (NYSE:DFIN) had its price target boosted by BTIG Research from $17.00 to $21.00 in a research report released on Thursday, The Fly reports. BTIG Research currently has a buy rating on the stock.
A number of other research firms have also weighed in on DFIN. DA Davidson raised their price objective on Donnelley Financial Solutions from $14.00 to $17.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 7th. B. Riley lifted their target price on Donnelley Financial Solutions from $16.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Thursday, November 5th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on Donnelley Financial Solutions from $8.00 to $10.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a report on Thursday, August 6th. Zacks Investment Research raised Donnelley Financial Solutions from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $16.00 target price for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 11th. Finally, ValuEngine raised Donnelley Financial Solutions from a strong sell rating to a sell rating in a report on Friday, September 18th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $17.20.
DFIN stock opened at $15.24 on Thursday. Donnelley Financial Solutions has a twelve month low of $4.04 and a twelve month high of $16.09. The company has a quick ratio of 1.39, a current ratio of 1.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05. The firm has a market cap of $508.64 million, a PE ratio of 31.10 and a beta of 2.02. The business has a 50 day moving average of $13.94 and a 200 day moving average of $10.55.
Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Donnelley Financial Solutions in the 2nd quarter worth $38,000. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Donnelley Financial Solutions in the 3rd quarter worth $92,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its stake in shares of Donnelley Financial Solutions by 223.8% in the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 7,872 shares of the company’s stock worth $105,000 after buying an additional 5,441 shares during the last quarter. Teza Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Donnelley Financial Solutions in the 2nd quarter worth $87,000. Finally, Diversified Trust Co purchased a new position in shares of Donnelley Financial Solutions in the 3rd quarter worth $141,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.17% of the company’s stock.
Donnelley Financial Solutions Company Profile
Donnelley Financial Solutions, Inc operates as a risk and compliance solutions company in the United States, Europe, Asia, Canada, and Latin America. The Company provides regulatory filing and deal solutions through its software-as-a-service; and technology-enabled services, and print and distribution solutions to public and private companies, mutual funds, and other regulated investment firms to serve their regulatory and compliance needs.
Recommended Story: How Do You Calculate Return on Investment (ROI)?
Receive News & Ratings for Donnelley Financial Solutions Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Donnelley Financial Solutions and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.