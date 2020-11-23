Douglass Winthrop Advisors LLC Boosts Stake in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG)

Douglass Winthrop Advisors LLC raised its position in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG) by 1.3% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 85,555 shares of the information services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,105 shares during the quarter. Alphabet makes up 4.1% of Douglass Winthrop Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 5th biggest holding. Douglass Winthrop Advisors LLC’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $125,732,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of Alphabet by 0.4% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 20,335,553 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $28,746,541,000 after buying an additional 71,328 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its stake in shares of Alphabet by 10.1% in the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 3,723,037 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $5,262,923,000 after buying an additional 340,937 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank raised its stake in shares of Alphabet by 1.1% in the second quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 1,213,596 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $1,715,551,000 after buying an additional 13,600 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Alphabet by 5.4% in the second quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 785,123 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $1,109,860,000 after buying an additional 40,159 shares during the period. Finally, Nordea Investment Management AB raised its stake in shares of Alphabet by 101.3% in the second quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 669,872 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $930,532,000 after buying an additional 337,121 shares during the period. 32.42% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several analysts recently issued reports on the company. Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on Alphabet from $1,675.00 to $1,725.00 in a research note on Friday, October 30th. BidaskClub raised Alphabet from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 27th. Oppenheimer reissued a “buy” rating and set a $1,800.00 target price on shares of Alphabet in a research note on Friday, October 30th. Raymond James lifted their target price on Alphabet from $1,700.00 to $1,800.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 30th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Alphabet in a research note on Tuesday, October 20th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-four have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $1,786.86.

In related news, Director Ann Mather sold 20 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,628.16, for a total value of $32,563.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 1,139 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,854,474.24. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, Director John L. Hennessy sold 60 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,538.29, for a total value of $92,297.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 517 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $795,295.93. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 162 shares of company stock worth $245,920 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 12.99% of the company’s stock.

Alphabet stock traded down $1.71 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $1,740.48. 74,047 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,943,282. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 3.41 and a quick ratio of 3.39. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $1,622.42 and its 200-day moving average price is $1,514.86. The stock has a market capitalization of $1,178.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.34, a P/E/G ratio of 2.04 and a beta of 1.01. Alphabet Inc. has a 1 year low of $1,013.54 and a 1 year high of $1,818.06.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOG) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 3rd. The information services provider reported $16.40 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $11.35 by $5.05. Alphabet had a return on equity of 17.31% and a net margin of 20.80%. The business had revenue of $46.17 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $42.84 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $10.12 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 14.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts forecast that Alphabet Inc. will post 50.53 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Alphabet Inc provides online advertising services in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It offers performance and brand advertising services. The company operates through Google and Other Bets segments. The Google segment offers products, such as Ads, Android, Chrome, Google Cloud, Google Maps, Google Play, Hardware, Search, and YouTube, as well as technical infrastructure.

