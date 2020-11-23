Douglass Winthrop Advisors LLC Buys 5,121 Shares of The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO)

Douglass Winthrop Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO) by 4.9% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 109,725 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,121 shares during the quarter. Douglass Winthrop Advisors LLC’s holdings in The Coca-Cola were worth $5,417,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of The Coca-Cola by 1.1% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 301,442,831 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,882,230,000 after purchasing an additional 3,404,545 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of The Coca-Cola by 1.3% during the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 34,334,403 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,534,062,000 after acquiring an additional 439,125 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System grew its stake in shares of The Coca-Cola by 1.7% during the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 25,306,518 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,249,383,000 after acquiring an additional 424,155 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. grew its stake in shares of The Coca-Cola by 3.0% during the 2nd quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 18,360,417 shares of the company’s stock valued at $820,343,000 after acquiring an additional 530,362 shares during the period. Finally, Swiss National Bank grew its stake in shares of The Coca-Cola by 0.9% during the 2nd quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 18,089,344 shares of the company’s stock valued at $808,232,000 after acquiring an additional 166,300 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.86% of the company’s stock.

KO has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. UBS Group boosted their price objective on The Coca-Cola from $54.00 to $57.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 23rd. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on The Coca-Cola from $54.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, October 23rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded The Coca-Cola from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $52.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, September 22nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $52.88.

Shares of KO traded up $0.05 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $52.72. 691,841 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 17,293,754. The company has a market cap of $226.35 billion, a PE ratio of 27.43, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.21 and a beta of 0.55. The Coca-Cola Company has a 52-week low of $36.27 and a 52-week high of $60.13. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $50.46 and a two-hundred day moving average of $48.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.94, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a current ratio of 1.13.

The Coca-Cola (NYSE:KO) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 22nd. The company reported $0.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.46 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $8.65 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.37 billion. The Coca-Cola had a return on equity of 41.37% and a net margin of 24.90%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 9.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.56 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that The Coca-Cola Company will post 1.88 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.41 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 30th. This represents a $1.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.11%. The Coca-Cola’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 77.73%.

In related news, Director David B. Weinberg sold 200,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.12, for a total transaction of $10,024,000.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 355,214 shares in the company, valued at approximately $17,803,325.68. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director David B. Weinberg sold 100,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.75, for a total value of $4,975,000.00. Insiders have sold a total of 400,000 shares of company stock worth $20,264,000 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 1.01% of the company’s stock.

The Coca-Cola Company, a beverage company, manufactures, markets, and sells various nonalcoholic beverages worldwide. The company provides sparkling soft drinks; water, enhanced water, and sports drinks; juice, dairy, and plantÂ-based beverages; tea and coffee; and energy drinks. It also offers beverage concentrates and syrups, as well as fountain syrups to fountain retailers, such as restaurants and convenience stores.

