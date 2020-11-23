Douglass Winthrop Advisors LLC Buys 5,893 Shares of PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL)

Douglass Winthrop Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL) by 2.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 261,774 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,893 shares during the quarter. PayPal accounts for about 1.7% of Douglass Winthrop Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 28th biggest position. Douglass Winthrop Advisors LLC’s holdings in PayPal were worth $51,577,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of PYPL. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in PayPal by 6.7% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 80,233,992 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $13,979,166,000 after buying an additional 5,009,600 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its position in PayPal by 7.4% in the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 11,665,835 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $2,032,539,000 after buying an additional 802,577 shares in the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC boosted its position in PayPal by 40.7% in the second quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 11,388,915 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $1,984,291,000 after buying an additional 3,291,638 shares in the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC boosted its position in PayPal by 3.8% in the third quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 10,119,694 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $1,993,883,000 after buying an additional 375,026 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Coatue Management LLC boosted its position in PayPal by 84.2% in the second quarter. Coatue Management LLC now owns 7,055,251 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $1,229,237,000 after buying an additional 3,225,189 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 83.43% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CEO Daniel H. Schulman sold 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $193.11, for a total transaction of $4,827,750.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 420,203 shares in the company, valued at $81,145,401.33. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director David M. Moffett sold 5,028 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $206.81, for a total transaction of $1,039,840.68. Following the transaction, the director now owns 71,470 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,780,710.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 89,028 shares of company stock valued at $17,170,521 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 0.12% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have commented on PYPL shares. JMP Securities boosted their price target on shares of PayPal from $195.00 to $215.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 30th. BidaskClub lowered shares of PayPal from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 13th. 140166 upped their target price on shares of PayPal from $190.00 to $220.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 30th. Oppenheimer reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $230.00 target price on shares of PayPal in a research report on Tuesday, November 3rd. Finally, KeyCorp reduced their target price on shares of PayPal from $230.00 to $215.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, November 3rd. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-four have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. PayPal has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $205.05.

Shares of PayPal stock traded up $8.70 on Monday, hitting $201.37. The company had a trading volume of 535,061 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,958,710. The firm has a market capitalization of $225.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 91.08, a P/E/G ratio of 3.42 and a beta of 1.11. PayPal Holdings, Inc. has a twelve month low of $82.07 and a twelve month high of $215.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 1.38 and a quick ratio of 1.38. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $195.94 and a 200-day moving average of $179.68.

PayPal (NASDAQ:PYPL) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 2nd. The credit services provider reported $1.07 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.94 by $0.13. The company had revenue of $5.46 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.41 billion. PayPal had a net margin of 13.44% and a return on equity of 16.17%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 24.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.61 earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that PayPal Holdings, Inc. will post 2.76 EPS for the current year.

PayPal Company Profile

PayPal Holdings, Inc operates as a technology platform and digital payments company that enables digital and mobile payments on behalf of consumers and merchants worldwide. Its payment solutions include PayPal, PayPal Credit, Braintree, Venmo, Xoom, and iZettle products. The company's payments platform allows consumers to send and receive payments, withdraw funds to their bank accounts, and hold balances in their PayPal accounts in various currencies.

