Douglass Winthrop Advisors LLC Decreases Holdings in UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH)

Douglass Winthrop Advisors LLC cut its holdings in shares of UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH) by 10.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 16,498 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock after selling 1,996 shares during the quarter. Douglass Winthrop Advisors LLC’s holdings in UnitedHealth Group were worth $5,144,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. JJJ Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in UnitedHealth Group by 1,820.0% in the third quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 96 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 91 shares in the last quarter. Knuff & Co LLC boosted its holdings in UnitedHealth Group by 666.7% in the third quarter. Knuff & Co LLC now owns 115 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Old North State Trust LLC bought a new stake in UnitedHealth Group in the third quarter valued at $39,000. Clean Yield Group boosted its holdings in UnitedHealth Group by 38.5% in the third quarter. Clean Yield Group now owns 144 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $45,000 after acquiring an additional 40 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Holloway Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in UnitedHealth Group in the third quarter valued at $46,000. 86.39% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities analysts have commented on UNH shares. Raymond James raised their price objective on UnitedHealth Group from $350.00 to $355.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 15th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on UnitedHealth Group from $384.00 to $389.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 15th. UBS Group raised their price objective on UnitedHealth Group from $319.00 to $330.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, October 16th. Mizuho raised their price objective on UnitedHealth Group from $361.00 to $380.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 9th. Finally, Oppenheimer raised their price objective on UnitedHealth Group from $353.00 to $375.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 15th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nineteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $352.64.

In other UnitedHealth Group news, Director Stephen J. Hemsley sold 98,579 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $329.47, for a total transaction of $32,478,823.13. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . Also, EVP Marianne D. Short sold 10,336 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $312.34, for a total value of $3,228,346.24. Insiders own 0.80% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:UNH traded down $0.47 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $334.23. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 242,242 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,156,300. UnitedHealth Group Incorporated has a 12-month low of $187.72 and a 12-month high of $367.95. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $330.38 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $308.99. The company has a current ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. The stock has a market cap of $317.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.14, a PEG ratio of 1.53 and a beta of 0.68.

UnitedHealth Group (NYSE:UNH) last issued its earnings results on Monday, October 19th. The healthcare conglomerate reported $3.51 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.98 by $0.53. UnitedHealth Group had a return on equity of 27.53% and a net margin of 6.62%. The business had revenue of $65.12 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $63.97 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $3.88 EPS. UnitedHealth Group’s revenue was up 7.9% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts predict that UnitedHealth Group Incorporated will post 16.78 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 7th will be paid a dividend of $1.25 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 4th. This represents a $5.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.50%. UnitedHealth Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 33.09%.

UnitedHealth Group Company Profile

UnitedHealth Group Incorporated operates as a diversified health care company in the United States. It operates through four segments: UnitedHealthcare, OptumHealth, OptumInsight, and OptumRx. The UnitedHealthcare segment offers consumer-oriented health benefit plans and services for national employers, public sector employers, mid-sized employers, small businesses, and individuals; health and well-being services to individuals age 50 and older, addressing their needs for preventive and acute health care services, as well as services dealing with chronic disease and other specialized issues for older individuals; Medicaid plans, Children's Health Insurance Program, and health care programs; medical and dental benefits; and health care delivery.

