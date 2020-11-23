Douglass Winthrop Advisors LLC Grows Stake in Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO)

Douglass Winthrop Advisors LLC raised its stake in Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO) by 2.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 12,535 shares of the medical research company’s stock after purchasing an additional 279 shares during the quarter. Douglass Winthrop Advisors LLC’s holdings in Thermo Fisher Scientific were worth $5,534,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Adams Wealth Management purchased a new position in Thermo Fisher Scientific in the third quarter valued at about $47,000. Aua Capital Management LLC raised its position in Thermo Fisher Scientific by 45.5% in the third quarter. Aua Capital Management LLC now owns 80 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 25 shares during the period. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL grew its stake in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific by 45.9% during the third quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL now owns 102,300 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $45,167,000 after acquiring an additional 32,200 shares in the last quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ grew its stake in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific by 4.7% during the third quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ now owns 152,531 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $67,345,000 after acquiring an additional 6,820 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Origin Asset Management LLP acquired a new stake in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific during the third quarter valued at about $2,605,000. 88.12% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Bank of America raised their target price on Thermo Fisher Scientific from $460.00 to $480.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, September 11th. Argus raised their target price on Thermo Fisher Scientific from $370.00 to $450.00 in a research note on Monday, July 27th. KeyCorp assumed coverage on Thermo Fisher Scientific in a research note on Monday, November 9th. They set a “sector weight” rating and a $550.00 target price for the company. SVB Leerink raised their target price on Thermo Fisher Scientific from $470.00 to $525.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 22nd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on Thermo Fisher Scientific from $460.00 to $480.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, October 5th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company. Thermo Fisher Scientific presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $481.13.

In related news, CEO Marc N. Casper sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $479.94, for a total transaction of $4,799,400.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 228,694 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $109,759,398.36. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Also, COO Mark Stevenson sold 22,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $420.16, for a total value of $9,243,520.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 34,561 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,521,149.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders own 0.44% of the company’s stock.

TMO stock traded down $5.25 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $445.79. The company had a trading volume of 88,641 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,674,729. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $474.14 and a 200 day moving average price of $407.73. The firm has a market capitalization of $178.76 billion, a PE ratio of 48.81, a P/E/G ratio of 1.86 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a quick ratio of 2.02, a current ratio of 2.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69. Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $250.21 and a fifty-two week high of $532.57.

Thermo Fisher Scientific (NYSE:TMO) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 21st. The medical research company reported $5.63 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $4.37 by $1.26. The company had revenue of $8.25 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.68 billion. Thermo Fisher Scientific had a return on equity of 18.18% and a net margin of 14.12%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 31.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $2.94 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. will post 15.99 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.22 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, December 14th. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.20%. Thermo Fisher Scientific’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 7.13%.

Thermo Fisher Scientific announced that its Board of Directors has approved a stock buyback program on Thursday, November 5th that permits the company to buyback $2.50 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the medical research company to buy up to 1.2% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are usually an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc provides analytical and other instruments, laboratory equipment, software, consumables, reagents, instrument systems, chemicals, supplies, and services worldwide. The company's Life Sciences Solutions segment offers reagents, instruments, and consumables for biological and medical research, discovery and production of drugs and vaccines, and diagnosis of diseases to pharmaceutical, biotechnology, agricultural, clinical, academic, and government markets.

