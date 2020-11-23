Douglass Winthrop Advisors LLC Has $16.46 Million Position in American Express (NYSE:AXP)

Douglass Winthrop Advisors LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of American Express (NYSE:AXP) by 21.6% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 164,202 shares of the payment services company’s stock after selling 45,226 shares during the quarter. Douglass Winthrop Advisors LLC’s holdings in American Express were worth $16,461,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of American Express by 1.8% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 46,354,047 shares of the payment services company’s stock valued at $4,646,992,000 after purchasing an additional 816,309 shares during the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of American Express by 4.1% in the 2nd quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 14,608,262 shares of the payment services company’s stock valued at $1,390,707,000 after acquiring an additional 569,150 shares in the last quarter. Viking Global Investors LP increased its stake in American Express by 170.7% during the 2nd quarter. Viking Global Investors LP now owns 10,497,498 shares of the payment services company’s stock valued at $999,362,000 after purchasing an additional 6,619,218 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in American Express by 25.3% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 7,716,861 shares of the payment services company’s stock valued at $660,641,000 after purchasing an additional 1,559,432 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nordea Investment Management AB increased its stake in American Express by 95.8% during the 2nd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 5,559,726 shares of the payment services company’s stock valued at $520,724,000 after purchasing an additional 2,719,850 shares in the last quarter. 76.11% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get American Express alerts:

In other news, insider Anna Marrs sold 2,064 shares of American Express stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $119.56, for a total transaction of $246,771.84. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Douglas E. Buckminster sold 14,827 shares of American Express stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $96.85, for a total value of $1,435,994.95. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 96,633 shares in the company, valued at $9,358,906.05. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.20% of the company’s stock.

American Express stock traded up $4.10 on Monday, hitting $116.68. 222,116 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,440,678. The company has a current ratio of 1.47, a quick ratio of 1.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.05. The firm has a market cap of $90.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.94, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.75 and a beta of 1.22. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $103.54 and its 200 day simple moving average is $98.83. American Express has a 1 year low of $67.00 and a 1 year high of $138.13.

American Express (NYSE:AXP) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, October 23rd. The payment services company reported $1.30 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.39 by ($0.09). The company had revenue of $8.75 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.71 billion. American Express had a net margin of 8.84% and a return on equity of 21.31%. American Express’s revenue was down 20.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $2.08 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that American Express will post 4.98 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 9th were paid a dividend of $0.43 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, October 8th. This represents a $1.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.47%. American Express’s dividend payout ratio is currently 20.98%.

AXP has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of American Express from $114.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, October 5th. DZ Bank raised shares of American Express from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $118.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 27th. Wolfe Research started coverage on shares of American Express in a report on Friday, July 31st. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. 140166 cut shares of American Express from a “positive” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $110.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Friday, October 9th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of American Express from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Friday, October 23rd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $106.04.

American Express Profile

American Express Company, together with its subsidiaries, provides charge and credit payment card products, and travel-related services worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Global Consumer Services Group, Global Commercial Services, and Global Merchant and Network Services. Its products and services include payment and financing products; network services; expense management products and services; and lifestyle services.

Featured Story: Commodities

Receive News & Ratings for American Express Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for American Express and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.