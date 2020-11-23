Douglass Winthrop Advisors LLC Has $3.62 Million Position in Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP)

Douglass Winthrop Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP) by 6.8% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 18,407 shares of the railroad operator’s stock after buying an additional 1,169 shares during the period. Douglass Winthrop Advisors LLC’s holdings in Union Pacific were worth $3,624,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Adams Wealth Management acquired a new position in Union Pacific in the third quarter worth about $118,000. Aua Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Union Pacific in the third quarter worth about $59,000. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC raised its position in Union Pacific by 5.7% in the third quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 922,400 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $181,593,000 after purchasing an additional 50,100 shares in the last quarter. Glenview Trust Co raised its position in Union Pacific by 0.3% in the third quarter. Glenview Trust Co now owns 112,397 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $22,128,000 after purchasing an additional 292 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ raised its position in Union Pacific by 20.3% in the third quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ now owns 136,528 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $26,878,000 after purchasing an additional 23,002 shares in the last quarter. 78.16% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of UNP traded up $3.94 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $207.33. 111,304 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,582,884. Union Pacific Co. has a one year low of $105.08 and a one year high of $210.95. The company has a current ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.61. The business has a 50-day moving average of $196.32 and a 200 day moving average of $182.55. The stock has a market capitalization of $137.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.23, a PEG ratio of 2.59 and a beta of 1.02.

Union Pacific (NYSE:UNP) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 22nd. The railroad operator reported $2.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.06 by ($0.05). Union Pacific had a net margin of 27.54% and a return on equity of 32.45%. The business had revenue of $4.92 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.97 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $2.22 earnings per share. Union Pacific’s revenue was down 10.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that Union Pacific Co. will post 7.93 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 30th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 30th will be paid a $0.97 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 27th. This represents a $3.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.87%. Union Pacific’s payout ratio is presently 46.30%.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on shares of Union Pacific from $172.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 29th. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price target on shares of Union Pacific from $225.00 to $223.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 23rd. Bank of America raised their price objective on shares of Union Pacific from $198.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 30th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Union Pacific from $135.00 to $138.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, October 5th. Finally, Benchmark raised their price objective on shares of Union Pacific from $190.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, September 24th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating, sixteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $184.63.

In other Union Pacific news, EVP Elizabeth F. Whited sold 5,376 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $195.51, for a total value of $1,051,061.76. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 62,558 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,230,714.58. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Jennifer L. Hamann sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $193.79, for a total transaction of $193,790.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 74,648 shares in the company, valued at $14,466,035.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.20% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About Union Pacific

Union Pacific Corporation, through its subsidiary, Union Pacific Railroad Company, engages in the railroad business in the United States. It offers transportation services for agricultural products, including grains, commodities produced from grains, fertilizers, and food and beverage products to grain processors, animal feeders, ethanol producers, and other agricultural users; coal and sand, as well as petroleum, liquid petroleum gases, and renewables; and construction products, industrial chemicals, plastics, forest products, specialized products, metals and ores, and soda ash, as well as intermodal and finished vehicles.

