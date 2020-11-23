Douglass Winthrop Advisors LLC Has $32.54 Million Stake in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL)

Douglass Winthrop Advisors LLC lowered its position in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL) by 2.1% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 22,199 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 469 shares during the period. Douglass Winthrop Advisors LLC’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $32,535,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of GOOGL. Nordea Investment Management AB lifted its position in shares of Alphabet by 115.4% in the 2nd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 1,164,092 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $1,620,126,000 after purchasing an additional 623,604 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of Alphabet by 2.2% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 20,565,856 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $29,163,413,000 after purchasing an additional 445,690 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in shares of Alphabet by 14.3% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 3,509,469 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $4,976,599,000 after purchasing an additional 439,638 shares during the period. Softbank Group Corp bought a new stake in shares of Alphabet in the 2nd quarter valued at $475,176,000. Finally, CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC increased its stake in shares of Alphabet by 64.4% in the 3rd quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 320,604 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $469,694,000 after acquiring an additional 125,623 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 33.78% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on GOOGL shares. Tigress Financial reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Alphabet in a research note on Tuesday, August 25th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell lifted their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $1,600.00 to $2,000.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 3rd. SunTrust Banks lifted their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $1,805.00 to $1,850.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 31st. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Alphabet from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $1,643.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, October 13th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and set a $1,800.00 price target on shares of Alphabet in a research note on Friday, July 31st. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and forty-one have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $1,756.40.

NASDAQ GOOGL traded down $2.77 during trading on Monday, hitting $1,733.61. 47,002 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,076,133. The stock has a market capitalization of $1,174.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.29, a PEG ratio of 2.04 and a beta of 1.02. Alphabet Inc. has a 12-month low of $1,008.87 and a 12-month high of $1,816.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a quick ratio of 3.39 and a current ratio of 3.41. The business has a 50 day moving average of $1,617.73 and a 200-day moving average of $1,511.98.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 3rd. The information services provider reported $16.40 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $11.35 by $5.05. The business had revenue of $38.01 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $35.36 billion. Alphabet had a net margin of 20.80% and a return on equity of 17.31%. On average, analysts expect that Alphabet Inc. will post 50.53 EPS for the current year.

About Alphabet

Alphabet Inc provides online advertising services in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It offers performance and brand advertising services. The company operates through Google and Other Bets segments. The Google segment offers products, such as Ads, Android, Chrome, Google Cloud, Google Maps, Google Play, Hardware, Search, and YouTube, as well as technical infrastructure.

