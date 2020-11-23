Douglass Winthrop Advisors LLC Increases Stock Holdings in Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT)

Douglass Winthrop Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT) by 0.3% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 44,516 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock after buying an additional 150 shares during the period. Douglass Winthrop Advisors LLC’s holdings in Abbott Laboratories were worth $4,845,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Bellevue Asset Management LLC raised its stake in Abbott Laboratories by 892.9% in the third quarter. Bellevue Asset Management LLC now owns 26,688 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock valued at $2,904,000 after purchasing an additional 24,000 shares in the last quarter. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. raised its stake in Abbott Laboratories by 5.9% in the third quarter. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. now owns 69,307 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock valued at $7,542,000 after purchasing an additional 3,834 shares in the last quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ raised its stake in Abbott Laboratories by 48.8% in the third quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ now owns 544,403 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock valued at $59,247,000 after purchasing an additional 178,544 shares in the last quarter. Portland Global Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Abbott Laboratories in the third quarter valued at approximately $608,000. Finally, Edgemoor Investment Advisors Inc. raised its stake in Abbott Laboratories by 26.4% in the third quarter. Edgemoor Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 3,673 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock valued at $400,000 after purchasing an additional 767 shares in the last quarter. 63.94% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, SVP Roger Bird sold 6,290 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $108.73, for a total transaction of $683,911.70. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 56,630 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,157,379.90. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO Robert E. Funck sold 83,333 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $108.83, for a total transaction of $9,069,130.39. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 265,550 shares in the company, valued at approximately $28,899,806.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 168,252 shares of company stock worth $18,352,259. 1.70% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

ABT has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Raymond James raised their target price on shares of Abbott Laboratories from $102.00 to $114.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 22nd. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $94.00 target price on shares of Abbott Laboratories and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 2nd. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on shares of Abbott Laboratories from $108.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 27th. SVB Leerink lifted their price target on shares of Abbott Laboratories from $110.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 22nd. Finally, Wolfe Research started coverage on shares of Abbott Laboratories in a research note on Friday, September 11th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $124.00 price target on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $115.53.

NYSE:ABT traded down $1.37 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $109.52. The company had a trading volume of 187,885 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,954,515. The company has a market capitalization of $196.54 billion, a PE ratio of 58.67, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.53 and a beta of 0.90. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $109.33 and a 200 day moving average price of $100.26. Abbott Laboratories has a 52 week low of $61.61 and a 52 week high of $115.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 1.70 and a quick ratio of 1.19.

Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 21st. The healthcare product maker reported $0.98 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.90 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $8.85 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.53 billion. Abbott Laboratories had a net margin of 10.50% and a return on equity of 18.19%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.84 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that Abbott Laboratories will post 3.57 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 16th. Investors of record on Thursday, October 15th were issued a $0.36 dividend. This represents a $1.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.31%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, October 14th. Abbott Laboratories’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 44.44%.

Abbott Laboratories Company Profile

Abbott Laboratories discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells health care products worldwide. Its Established Pharmaceutical Products segment offers generic pharmaceuticals for the treatment of pancreatic exocrine insufficiency; irritable bowel syndrome or biliary spasm; intrahepatic cholestasis or depressive symptom; gynecological disorder; hormone replacement therapy; dyslipidemia; hypertension; hypothyroidism; MÃ©niÃ¨re's disease and vestibular vertigo; pain, fever, and inflammation; migraine; and anti-infective clarithromycin, as well as provides influenza vaccines and products that regulate physiological rhythm of the colon.

