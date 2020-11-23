Douglass Winthrop Advisors LLC Purchases 5,852 Shares of Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ)

Douglass Winthrop Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ) by 9.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 67,328 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock after buying an additional 5,852 shares during the period. Douglass Winthrop Advisors LLC’s holdings in Verizon Communications were worth $4,005,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VZ. Vantage Investment Partners LLC raised its holdings in Verizon Communications by 20.3% during the 2nd quarter. Vantage Investment Partners LLC now owns 181,567 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $10,010,000 after buying an additional 30,630 shares during the period. Thompson Investment Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Verizon Communications in the second quarter worth $208,000. Boston Trust Walden Corp increased its stake in Verizon Communications by 15.0% in the second quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp now owns 1,189,940 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $65,602,000 after purchasing an additional 155,024 shares during the period. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC increased its stake in Verizon Communications by 8.2% in the second quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 1,846,814 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $101,815,000 after purchasing an additional 140,578 shares during the period. Finally, Trellis Advisors LLC increased its stake in Verizon Communications by 5.2% in the second quarter. Trellis Advisors LLC now owns 4,945 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $273,000 after purchasing an additional 245 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 64.85% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have weighed in on the company. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on Verizon Communications in a research note on Monday, October 19th. They issued a “peer perform” rating and a $62.00 target price on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $57.00 price objective on shares of Verizon Communications in a research report on Wednesday, September 9th. Raymond James raised their price objective on Verizon Communications from $61.00 to $64.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, July 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Verizon Communications from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $61.00 to $65.00 in a research report on Thursday, November 5th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on Verizon Communications in a research report on Monday, November 16th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $60.00 price objective on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have issued a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $61.81.

Shares of NYSE:VZ traded up $0.29 during trading on Monday, reaching $60.33. The stock had a trading volume of 487,806 shares, compared to its average volume of 16,833,639. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.66, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a current ratio of 0.96. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $58.78 and a 200-day moving average price of $57.61. The stock has a market cap of $248.45 billion, a PE ratio of 13.02, a PEG ratio of 3.54 and a beta of 0.44. Verizon Communications Inc. has a 1-year low of $48.84 and a 1-year high of $62.22.

Verizon Communications (NYSE:VZ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 21st. The cell phone carrier reported $1.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.22 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $31.50 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $31.60 billion. Verizon Communications had a return on equity of 32.15% and a net margin of 14.76%. The business’s revenue was down 4.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.25 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that Verizon Communications Inc. will post 4.77 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 2nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 9th were paid a $0.6275 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, October 8th. This is a positive change from Verizon Communications’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.62. This represents a $2.51 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.16%. Verizon Communications’s payout ratio is currently 52.18%.

In other news, EVP Craig L. Silliman sold 10,411 shares of Verizon Communications stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.73, for a total value of $601,027.03. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 23,771 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,372,299.83. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.07% of the company’s stock.

Verizon Communications Company Profile

Verizon Communications Inc offers communications, information, and entertainment products and services to consumers, businesses, and governmental entities worldwide. Its Consumer segment provides postpaid and prepaid service plans; Internet access on notebook computers and tablets; wireless equipment, including smartphones and other handsets; and wireless-enabled Internet devices, such as tablets, laptop computers and netbooks, and other wireless-enabled connected devices, such as smart watches and other wearables.

