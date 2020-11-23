Douglass Winthrop Advisors LLC Purchases 8,195 Shares of Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST)

Douglass Winthrop Advisors LLC grew its stake in Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST) by 3.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 242,409 shares of the retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,195 shares during the period. Costco Wholesale comprises about 2.8% of Douglass Winthrop Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 9th biggest position. Douglass Winthrop Advisors LLC owned about 0.05% of Costco Wholesale worth $86,055,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Provident Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Costco Wholesale in the 3rd quarter worth $26,000. Newfound Research LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Costco Wholesale during the 3rd quarter valued at about $28,000. Horan Capital Advisors LLC. acquired a new stake in shares of Costco Wholesale during the 3rd quarter valued at about $39,000. Red Cedar Capital LLC boosted its position in shares of Costco Wholesale by 588.2% during the 2nd quarter. Red Cedar Capital LLC now owns 117 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Adams Wealth Management acquired a new stake in shares of Costco Wholesale during the 3rd quarter valued at about $47,000. Institutional investors own 63.40% of the company’s stock.

Get Costco Wholesale alerts:

NASDAQ COST traded up $0.99 on Monday, hitting $382.11. 105,166 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,791,032. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 1.13 and a quick ratio of 0.64. The business’s fifty day moving average is $372.20 and its 200 day moving average is $335.27. Costco Wholesale Co. has a 52 week low of $271.28 and a 52 week high of $389.50. The company has a market capitalization of $168.16 billion, a PE ratio of 42.25, a P/E/G ratio of 4.63 and a beta of 0.66.

Costco Wholesale (NASDAQ:COST) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, September 24th. The retailer reported $3.13 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.85 by $0.28. The company had revenue of $52.28 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $52.03 billion. Costco Wholesale had a net margin of 2.40% and a return on equity of 22.71%. The company’s revenue was up 10.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $2.69 earnings per share. Analysts predict that Costco Wholesale Co. will post 9.69 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a special dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 11th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 2nd will be given a $10.00 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 1st. This is a positive change from Costco Wholesale’s previous special dividend of $7.00. Costco Wholesale’s dividend payout ratio is presently 31.64%.

In related news, Director Kenneth D. Denman sold 300 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $355.69, for a total value of $106,707.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 4,433 shares in the company, valued at $1,576,773.77. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Susan L. Decker sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $347.90, for a total transaction of $869,750.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 21,747 shares in the company, valued at $7,565,781.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 8,800 shares of company stock worth $3,064,457 over the last three months. Insiders own 0.22% of the company’s stock.

COST has been the topic of several recent research reports. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on shares of Costco Wholesale from $328.00 to $370.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 6th. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Costco Wholesale from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 29th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Costco Wholesale from $360.00 to $400.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 12th. DA Davidson initiated coverage on shares of Costco Wholesale in a research report on Friday, August 14th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $363.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of Costco Wholesale from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $321.00 to $435.00 in a report on Thursday, October 15th. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $376.33.

Costco Wholesale Profile

Costco Wholesale Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the operation of membership warehouses in the United States, Puerto Rico, Canada, the United Kingdom, Mexico, Japan, Korea, Australia, Spain, France, Iceland, China, and Taiwan. It offers branded and private-label products in a range of merchandise categories.

Featured Article: Why are trading ranges significant?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding COST? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST).

Receive News & Ratings for Costco Wholesale Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Costco Wholesale and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.