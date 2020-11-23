Douglass Winthrop Advisors LLC Sells 2,200 Shares of International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM)

Douglass Winthrop Advisors LLC cut its stake in International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM) by 10.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 18,530 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 2,200 shares during the quarter. Douglass Winthrop Advisors LLC’s holdings in International Business Machines were worth $2,255,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of IBM. Garner Asset Management Corp grew its position in International Business Machines by 1.2% during the 3rd quarter. Garner Asset Management Corp now owns 13,355 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,625,000 after purchasing an additional 153 shares during the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas raised its position in shares of International Business Machines by 50.8% during the third quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 95,957 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $11,675,000 after buying an additional 32,328 shares during the last quarter. DORCHESTER WEALTH MANAGEMENT Co raised its position in shares of International Business Machines by 1.1% during the third quarter. DORCHESTER WEALTH MANAGEMENT Co now owns 33,640 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $4,093,000 after buying an additional 368 shares during the last quarter. Rock Creek Group LP raised its position in shares of International Business Machines by 325.4% during the third quarter. Rock Creek Group LP now owns 9,009 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,096,000 after buying an additional 6,891 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BOKF NA raised its position in shares of International Business Machines by 17.7% during the third quarter. BOKF NA now owns 96,085 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $11,691,000 after buying an additional 14,467 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 56.11% of the company’s stock.

Get International Business Machines alerts:

Several research analysts have commented on the stock. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of International Business Machines from $128.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, October 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on International Business Machines from $135.00 to $148.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, August 17th. ValuEngine upgraded International Business Machines from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, November 2nd. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price objective on International Business Machines from $140.00 to $138.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 20th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded International Business Machines from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $124.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Wednesday, October 21st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $139.06.

In other news, Director David N. Farr bought 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 29th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $107.74 per share, for a total transaction of $161,610.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 6,758 shares in the company, valued at $728,106.92. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . Also, Director Alex Gorsky bought 4,232 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 9th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $117.86 per share, for a total transaction of $498,783.52. Following the transaction, the director now owns 4,232 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $498,783.52. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . In the last 90 days, insiders have bought 13,387 shares of company stock worth $1,513,946. Corporate insiders own 0.24% of the company’s stock.

Shares of IBM traded up $3.44 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $120.38. 271,860 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,646,983. International Business Machines Co. has a 1-year low of $90.56 and a 1-year high of $158.75. The company has a quick ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.58. The company has a market capitalization of $104.20 billion, a PE ratio of 13.24, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.76 and a beta of 1.26. The business has a 50 day moving average of $118.46 and a 200 day moving average of $121.70.

International Business Machines (NYSE:IBM) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 19th. The technology company reported $2.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.58. International Business Machines had a net margin of 10.53% and a return on equity of 48.69%. The firm had revenue of $17.56 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $17.56 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $2.68 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts expect that International Business Machines Co. will post 9.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 10th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 10th will be issued a dividend of $1.63 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 9th. This represents a $6.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.42%. International Business Machines’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 50.90%.

International Business Machines Profile

International Business Machines Corporation operates as an integrated solutions and services company worldwide. Its Cloud & Cognitive Software segment offers software for vertical and domain-specific solutions in health, financial services, and Internet of Things (IoT), weather, and security software and services application areas; and customer information control system and storage, and analytics and integration software solutions to support client mission critical on-premise workloads in banking, airline, and retail industries.

See Also: Cost of Debt

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IBM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM).

Receive News & Ratings for International Business Machines Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for International Business Machines and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.