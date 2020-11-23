Douglass Winthrop Advisors LLC Sells 590 Shares of Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE)

Douglass Winthrop Advisors LLC cut its position in shares of Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE) by 1.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 52,268 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 590 shares during the quarter. Douglass Winthrop Advisors LLC’s holdings in Pfizer were worth $1,918,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Rocky Mountain Advisers LLC grew its position in shares of Pfizer by 847.5% in the 2nd quarter. Rocky Mountain Advisers LLC now owns 1,118 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC grew its position in shares of Pfizer by 439.7% in the 3rd quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC now owns 1,468 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $54,000 after buying an additional 1,196 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Pfizer in the 3rd quarter worth about $59,000. Lenox Wealth Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Pfizer by 22.5% in the 2nd quarter. Lenox Wealth Management Inc. now owns 2,029 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $66,000 after buying an additional 372 shares during the period. Finally, Demars Financial Group LLC bought a new position in Pfizer in the 2nd quarter worth about $75,000. Institutional investors own 69.08% of the company’s stock.

Get Pfizer alerts:

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Berenberg Bank assumed coverage on shares of Pfizer in a research note on Tuesday, September 29th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $38.00 price target on the stock. UBS Group upped their price target on shares of Pfizer from $37.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 29th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Pfizer from $36.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 30th. ValuEngine cut shares of Pfizer from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 30th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein assumed coverage on shares of Pfizer in a research note on Tuesday, November 10th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $42.00 price target on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $39.80.

In other Pfizer news, major shareholder Pfizer Inc purchased 1,200,000 shares of Pfizer stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 27th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $10.00 per share, with a total value of $12,000,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 27,349,211 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $273,492,110. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link . 0.08% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NYSE PFE traded down $0.31 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $36.39. 1,578,799 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 30,299,949. Pfizer Inc. has a 1 year low of $27.88 and a 1 year high of $41.99. The stock has a market capitalization of $203.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.46, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.10 and a beta of 0.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a current ratio of 1.42. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $37.02 and a 200 day moving average of $36.60.

Pfizer (NYSE:PFE) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 27th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.72 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.71 by $0.01. Pfizer had a net margin of 28.80% and a return on equity of 25.11%. The firm had revenue of $12.13 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.30 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.75 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Pfizer Inc. will post 2.84 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 6th will be given a dividend of $0.38 per share. This represents a $1.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.18%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 5th. Pfizer’s payout ratio is currently 51.53%.

About Pfizer

Pfizer Inc develops, manufactures, and sells healthcare products worldwide. It offers medicines and vaccines in various therapeutic areas, including cardiovascular metabolic and pain under the Eliquis, Chantix/Champix, and Premarin family brands; biologics, small molecules, immunotherapies, and biosimilars under the Ibrance, Sutent, Xtandi, Xalkori, Inlyta, Braftovi + Mektovi brands; and sterile injectable and anti-infective medicines under the Sulperazon, Medrol, Vfend, and Zithromax brands.

Read More: Google Finance Portfolio Tips and Tricks



Receive News & Ratings for Pfizer Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pfizer and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.